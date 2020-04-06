AlligatorRunnerEA

🐊 Alligator Runner EA – Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor

Alligator Runner EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-based logic with level trading mechanics, powered by the Alligator indicator, to detect precise entries and exits in the market.

✅ Key Features:

📈 Trend-following strategy with level re-entries

🛡️ Built-in Stop Loss , Take Profit , and dynamic trailing

📊 Designed exclusively for XAUUSD – no optimization needed for other pairs

🧠 Fully automated decision-making – no manual intervention required

💡 Uses the Alligator (Bill Williams) indicator and ATR-based SL calculation

🔁 Smart lot size handling with minimum and maximum lot safeguards

🧩 Easy parameter setup for flexible risk management

⏱️ Optimized for H1 timeframe

🛠️ Parameters Overview:

Customizable risk per trade (% of equity)

ATR-based stop loss multiplier

Partial TP + final TP logic

Move SL to BE after partial close

Trailing stop based on "Teeth" level

Limit trades per day

Works best on brokers with low spread and fast execution

📈 Performance Highlights (2025 Backtest):

✅ Profit Factor : 3.41

✅ Drawdown : 22.39%

✅ Winning trades : 69.77%

✅ Return on $250 : $962.90 Net Profit (H1 timeframe)

✅ Sharp and consistent equity curve

✅ Works across different time periods with robustness

💼 Use Cases:

Best suited for: Day traders and swing traders Automated portfolio users XAUUSD enthusiasts seeking strong risk control



🧪 Recommendations:

⚙️ Run on XAUUSD / H1

✅ Use default settings – no optimization required

☁️ VPS recommended for 24/7 stability

🧪 Try on demo before using real funds

💵 Minimum Deposit:

You can start using Alligator Runner EA with as little as $300 depending on broker leverage and lot size rules. It’s beginner-friendly and highly capital-efficient.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor.

📌 The developer is not responsible for any losses that may occur while using this software. Use proper money management and always test on a demo account before going live. Past performance is not indicative of future results.