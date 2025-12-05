CumulativeVolumeDeltaHistogram

1. Introduction

This document explains how to use the CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) + Delta Volume Histogram indicator. It covers setup, features, trading logic, and best practices.

2. What the Indicator Shows

- Delta Histogram: Displays per‑bar delta (buy volume – sell volume) as green/red bars.

- Helps identify market pressure, absorption, reversal signals, and trend strength.

3. How to Add Indicator in MT5

1. Open MT5.

2. Go to File → Open Data Folder.

3. Navigate to MQL5 → Indicators.

4. Paste the .mq5 source file.

5. Restart MT5.

6. Attach indicator from Navigator → Indicators.

4. Inputs & Settings

- CumulativePeriod : 20

- Positive Delta Color: Green.

- Negative Delta Color: Red.

- Line Width, Smoothing, Scaling options, etc.

5. How to Read CVD & Delta

• Rising CVD → Buyers stronger.

• Falling CVD → Sellers stronger.

• Divergence between Price & CVD → Possible reversal.

• Large Delta spikes → Aggressive buying/selling.

6. Trading Examples

- Bullish Divergence: Price making lower low while CVD makes higher low → Buy setup.

- Bearish Divergence: Price making higher high while CVD makes lower high → Sell setup.

- Trend Confirmation: CVD moving in same direction as trend strengthens breakout.

7. Best Practices

• Use with Market Structure.

• Add volume profile or VWAP for confluence.

• Avoid low‑liquidity times.

• Always confirm signals with price action.

8. Disclaimer

This indicator does not guarantee profits. Use proper risk management.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Göstergeler
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
VolumePressureinHistogramVPH
Parasbhai N Patel
Göstergeler
1.       Overview The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection. 2.       Indicator Components ·          Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored): o    Green: Extreme buying pressure o    Lime: Buying pressure o    Red: Extreme selling pressure o    Yellow: Selling pressure ·          Signal Li
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt