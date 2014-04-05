Ftap Adaptive RSI for MT5

Adaptive RSI is an advanced Relative Strength Index indicator. Adaptive RSI can change the look back period dynamically based on current market condition. Adaptive RSI adapts to the market changes as much as possible. Adaptive RSI is more advanced than conventional RSI.

Adaptive RSI is a tool to catch more over-bought/sold opportunities!


Features

  • Dynamic look back period - Adaptive RSI changes the look back period dynamically basing on smartly designed adaptive methods. No worry about RSI period any more.
  • 7 adaptive methods - The 7 methods are Volatility, Fractal, Swing, Symmetry ZigZag, Up Down Balance, Variable, and Fixed. All methods can be configured separately.
  • 8 price types - Beside 7 MetaTrader price types, close, open, high, low, median, typical, and weighted, John Ehlers RSI smoothing is also supported.
  • More sensitive to market - Adaptive RSI is much more sensitive to Forex market condition changes than conventional RSI.
  • More signals - Adaptive RSI generates more signals of over bought and over sold strategies than conventional RSI.
  • Shows buy and sell signal arrows
  • Generates alerts for the signals
  • No repaints, no recalculation
  • 4 and 5 digits brokers
  • Displays the look back


Parameters

  • DisplayLookBack - Whether display the look back period.
  • AppliedPrice - The price type to apply to the indicator.
    1. ptClose - Close price.
    2. ptOpen - Open price.
    3. ptHigh - High price.
    4. ptLow - Low price.
    5. ptMedia - Median price, (High + Low) / 2.
    6. ptTypical - Typical price, (High + Low + Close) / 3.
    7. ptWeighted - Weighted price, (High + Low + Close + Close) / 4.
    8. ptMean1221 - John Ehlers smoothing price. (C1 * 1 + C2 * 2 + C3 * 3 + C4 * 1) / 6. This leads more smoothing price, less false signals and more lagging indicator.
  • AdaptiveMethod - The adaptive method.
    1. amVolatility - Use the volatility to measure the look back.
    2. amSwing - Count the swing (highest and lowest peaks) to measure the look back.
    3. amSymmetryZigZag - Use the SymmetryZigZag indicator to measure the look back.
    4. amUpDownBalance - Count the bars of up and down to measure the look back.
    5. amVariable - Use Efficiency Ratio to measure the look back.
    6. amFractal - Use fractal to measure the look back.
    7. amFixed - Not adaptive, use fixed look back. Works same as the conventional indicator.
  • Volatility_Period - Used by amVolatility. The period to count the volatility. The look back period is between 2 and Volatility_Period.
  • Swing_Count - Used by amSwing. The swing count to measure the look back.
  • SymmetryZigZag_Depth - Used by amSymmetryZigZag. The bar count to look for a peak.
  • SymmetryZigZag_Count - Used by amSymmetryZigZag. The peak count to measure the look back.
  • UpDownBalance_Period - Used by amUpDownBalance. The period to count the up/down bars.
  • Variable_Period - Used by amVariable. The period to measure the look back.
  • Variable_VolitilityPeriod - Used by amVariable. The period to measure the volatility.
  • Variable_TrendFactor - Used by amVariable. The multiply factor. Usually between 0~1.
  • Fractal_Period - Used by amFractal. The period to count the fractal.
  • Fractal_SlowPeriod - Used by amFractal. The slow period to count the fractal. The value must be larger than Fractal_Period.
  • Fixed_Period - Used by amFixed. The look back period.
  • LevelHigh, LevelMiddle, LevelLow - The levels to check for alerts. Use these values instead of "Levels" tab.


Usage

Adaptive RSI is a better indicator for over bought/sold strategies because it is more sensitive to market condition change than conventional RSI. The levels should better be 80 and 20 rather than 70/30. I personally don't recommend to use Adaptive RSI as the only indicator for entry/exit. It should be used together with other indicators or price action. For example, we may determine the current market trend with EMA, and only buy at over sold in a bullish market and only sell at over bought in a bearish market. More strategies are waiting for you to research.


Önerilen ürünler
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Channel FTF MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The Envelopes indicator determines the presence of a trend or flat. It has 3 types of signals, shows the probable retracement levels and levels of the possible targets. The Fibonacci coefficients are used in the indicator's calculations. Signals   (generated when touching the lines or rebounding from lines): Trend   - the middle line of the Envelopes has a distinct inclination; the lines below the channel's middle line are used for buy trades, the lines above the middle line and the middle line
Market Structure Break Out MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3 (2)
Göstergeler
MT5 için Market Structure Break Out'u tanıtıyoruz – Profesyonel MSB ve Unbroken Zone göstergeniz. MT4 versiyonu da mevcut, buradan kontrol edin: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /109958 Bu gösterge sürekli olarak güncellenmektedir. Piyasadaki yapı temelli giriş ve çıkış noktalarını yüksek doğrulukla sağlamayı amaçlıyoruz. Şu anda 1.1 sürümündeyiz, aşağıda şu anda katılırsanız yapılmış olan son değişiklikler bulunmaktadır: Alış & Satış Hedefleri:   Hem alış hem de satış pozisyonları
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Pipsurfer Strategy 2
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Göstergeler
The Pipsurfer Strategy indicator is designed to help traders identify trend-based trades by leveraging momentum confirmations within the market structure. It works by detecting key pullbacks and providing entry signals after a confirmed market retracement , ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success. Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on trending markets, this tool simplifies your decision-making process and helps you stay on the right side of the trend. Whethe
FREE
Extended Keltner Channel MT5
Sergey Efimenko
Göstergeler
"Keltner Kanalı" göstergesinin genişletilmiş versiyonu. Bu, fiyat pozisyonunun oynaklığına göre oranını belirlemenizi sağlayan analitik bir araçtır. Göstergenin orta çizgisini hesaplamak için 26 çeşit hareketli ortalama ve 11 fiyat seçeneği kullanabilirsiniz. Fiyat, kanalın üst veya alt sınırına dokunduğunda yapılandırılabilir uyarılar sizi bilgilendirecektir. Mevcut ortalama türleri: Basit Hareketli Ortalama, Üstel Hareketli Ortalama, Wilder Üstel Hareketli Ortalama, Doğrusal Ağırlıklı Hareketl
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Göstergeler
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Trend A
Yvan Musatov
Göstergeler
The Trend A indicator is a forward-looking arrow indicator that reliably tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilen Weis Wave Scouter ile gelişmiş hacim analizinin gücünü keşfedin! Bu devrim niteliğindeki gösterge, Wyckoff yönteminin ve Hacim Yayılımı Analizinin (VSA) kanıtlanmış ilkelerini birleştiriyor. Operasyonlarında doğruluk ve derinlik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır ve kümülatif hacim dalgası analizi yoluyla piyasanın taktiksel bir okumasını sunar. Weis Wave Scouter, Classic, NightVision ve OceanBreeze gibi özelleştirilebilir renk temaları ile renkli histogramlar
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Göstergeler
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.  Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
Special Channel
Oleksii Ferbei
Göstergeler
Special Channel channel indicator is a classic indicator of a family of channel indicators, the use of which allows the trader to respond in time to the price out of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last, as a result of which the extrema of the studied interval are determined. It is they who create the channel lines. Trading in the channel is one of the most popular Forex strategies; its simplicity allows even beg
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter, kritik likidite süpürme bölgelerini tespit eder ve vurgular. Bu bölgeleri net fiyat tepkileri ve uyarlanabilir bir trend filtresiyle birleştirerek, piyasa trendiyle uyumlu hassas alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Araç, ana ve ikincil likidite süpürme bölgeleri arasında ayrım yapar. Ana bölgeler büyük oklarla, ikincil bölgeler ise daha küçük oklarla işaretlenir, böylece kolayca ayırt edilebilir. Büyük Oklar: Ana likidite süpürme bölgelerinden gelen güçlü dönüş sinyalleri
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Göstergeler
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT5
Samil Bozuyuk
Göstergeler
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Göstergeler
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Göstergeler
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
Demark Sequential TD
Jin Shun Wu
Göstergeler
神奇九转， 顾名思义就是每当出现数字9时，行情就很大的几率会发生逆转，这时应该注意止盈。是一个很有效的指标。 在序列显示和形成过程中，一旦出现不符合触发条件的情况，则前面序列数字消失，本次九转序列结构不存在。如果连续九天都达到触发条件，九转序列结构形成，价格走势可能发生反转。 九转序列可分为上升九转结构和下降九转结构，也就是九转序列在买多和买空以及判断各种走势反转是都可以使用。 九转序列买入建仓，即下降九转序列结构形成时，价格走势将要发生转变，考虑建仓买入。 买入条件：连续出现九根K线，并且满足收盘价都低于前一根K线收盘价，当第8、9根K线满足上述条件时，九转序列形成，投资者准备买入建仓。 使用分时九转时需要注意两点： 1、极端行情时（连续上涨或下跌），九转序列失效； 2、当九转序列完全形成时，再进场操作（尤其不用刚出现数字8或9就入场，一定要完全形成之后才可以。）
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is NOT
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
1 (1)
Göstergeler
One of the most famous phrases in the trading world is "The Trend Is Your Friend". Trading following the current trend is one of the most successful ways in terms of probability. The hard part of it is to recognize when the market is trending or not. that's the role of our indicator we called The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is Not. Apart from its big name it is really easy to use and see when the market is trending or ranging. Through a little window of 3 colors you will identify if the mark
Smart Peak Bottom
Xiaoyu Huang
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Bu, zirveleri ve dipleri değerlendirmek için net bir göstergedir ve Salınımlı piyasa için iyi çalışır. Promosyon fiyatı 49$ → 59$ özellikler üstleri ve dipleri yargılamada iyi Yeniden çizme yok, sürüklenme yok Hızlı hesaplama, gecikme yok Zengin hatırlatma modu Birden fazla parametre ve renk ayarlanabilir parametre "======== Ana ========" YüksekDüşükDönem1 = 9 YüksekDüşükPeriyod2 = 60 YüksekDüşükPeriyod3 = 34 YüksekDüşükEMAPeriyodu = 4 MASignalPeriod = 5 "======== Bildir ========" UseAlertNo
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Göstergeler
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
Göstergeler
Precision Arrows – TP ve SL Dahil Akıllı Giriş Sinyalleri Precision Arrows , doğruluk, açıklık ve güvenilirlik isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir ticaret göstergesidir. Yüksek olasılıklı alım ve satım sinyallerini tespit eder ve otomatik olarak Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyeleri oluşturur. Böylece Forex, Endeksler, Kripto Para ve Sentetik Endeksler piyasalarında disiplinli ve tutarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu gösterge, hassas sinyal tespiti, akıllı filtreleme ve çok
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Trend and Signals MT5
Isaac Kimani
Göstergeler
Trend and Signals MT5  indicator scans  30 trading Instruments (Forex, Metals and Indices).     It uses special algorithm on the  current market   based on   Pure Price Action   and display the overall trend and signal on the dashboard. When signals are produced the indicator sends alert and notification. Strategy for Signals This indicator uses the daily timeframe to determine the direction of the trend. The hourly timeframe is used to identify possible entries. Main trend and is determined by
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (46)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (29)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.25 (24)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (26)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Yeni Nesil Otomatik Arz ve Talep Bölgeleri. Her Grafikte Çalışan Yeni ve Yenilikçi Algoritma. Tüm Bölgeler Piyasanın Fiyat Hareketine Göre Dinamik Olarak Oluşturulmaktadır. İKİ TÜR UYARI --> 1) FİYAT BİR BÖLGEYE ÇIKTIĞINDA 2) YENİ BİR BÖLGE OLUŞTURDUĞUNDA Bir tane daha işe yaramaz gösterge almazsın. Kanıtlanmış Sonuçlarla eksiksiz bir Ticaret Stratejisi elde edersiniz.     Yeni özellikler:     Fiyat Arz/Talep Bölgesine ulaştığında uyarılar     Yeni bir Arz/Talep Bölgesi oluşturulduğunda
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Göstergeler
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Basitçe söylemek gerekirse, mevcut mum çubuğunun yanında “pip” olarak bilinen beyaz sayıların hareketi görünmeye başladığında işlem yapmaya başlayabilirsiniz. Beyaz “pip”ler, bir alım veya satım işleminin şu anda aktif olduğunu ve beyaz renkleriyle belirtildiği gibi doğru yönde ilerlediğini gösterir. Beyaz pip hareketi durduğunda ve sabit yeşil renge dönüştüğünde, bu mevcut ivmenin sona erdiğini gösterir. Sayıların yeşil rengi, alım veya satım işlemiyle elde edilen toplam kârı “pip” cinsinden t
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Göstergeler
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
TREND PRO'yu hemen satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş trend göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsi
Trading System Double Trend MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend MT5 - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığ
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bir sonraki işleminizden endişeli misiniz? Stratejinizin gerçekten işe yarayıp yaramadığını bilmemekten bıktınız mı? CRT Liquidity Pro ile duygularla değil, gerçek istatistiklerle işlem yaparsınız. Olasılıklarınızı bilin, performansınızı takip edin ve 3’ün Gücü, akıllı likidite tespiti ve CRT onaylarına dayanarak güvenle işlem yapın. CRT Liquidity stratejisinin gerçeğini görmek ister misiniz? Satın aldıktan sonra bize ulaşın , size diğer ürünlerimizden birini ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağız. Diğe
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.44 (9)
Göstergeler
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO ile   tanışın Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak üzere tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı ve yeşil çubukl
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Göstergeler
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS  /  TALİMATLAR   ENG  /  Sürüm MT4 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, durumun
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt