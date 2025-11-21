RSI Divergence PRO

📌 RSI Divergence PRO (Non-Repaint) – MT5 Indicator
Overview

RSI Divergence PRO automatically detects Bullish and Bearish Divergence between price and RSI and plots clear arrows on the chart.
The indicator is 100% non-repainting because signals are generated only after pivot points are fully confirmed.

This is one of the most reliable reversal detection tools used by both beginners and professional traders.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Key Features

  • 100% Non-Repainting

  • Automatic detection of Bullish / Bearish Divergence

  • Works on all symbols & timeframes

  • Clear arrow signals on chart

  • Optional alerts (popup, sound)

  • Adjustable sensitivity

  • Clean and lightweight (does not lag)

  • Perfect for manual trading or for EA filtering

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

📘 How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to any chart

  2. Look for Bullish or Bearish arrows

  3. Combine with trendlines, S/R zones, or moving averages

  4. Use arrows as confirmation, not standalone entries

