Rossi Campos Ultra Trader Bollinger Bands EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Heber Henrique Penow Campos
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ROSSI CAMPOS ULTRA TRADER EA – The Intelligent Guardian of Your Profits!
Why was it created?
Existing market solutions were complex, heavy, or simply didn’t work as they should. I decided to create something light, precise, and reliable.
Exclusive Features:
-
Lightweight and stable — Zero crashes or conflicts.
-
Intuitive setup — Just fill in the fields and you’re ready!
-
Millimetric precision — Calculations based on the current tick.
-
Universal — Works on any asset and timeframe.
-
Fully automatic — No manual intervention required.
Performance:
From January 1st to 31st, 2025, ROSSI CAMPOS ULTRA TRADER EA achieved a 92% success rate in backtesting, trading WIN$N mini futures contracts, with 10ms latency, 1 contract, and Martingale enabled. The test was based on real market liquidity, with no artificial adjustments.