Congestione
Accumulation zone indicator that identifies congestion caused by a large initial candle containing, between its high and low, the close of at least four subsequent candles.
This indicator allows you to identify accumulation zones that can generate market price accelerations.
Useful for analyzing historical data (you can freely configure the number of historical candles to analyze and the number of candles forming the congestion) and building your own trading strategy.