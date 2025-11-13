Quantitative Synchronization Terminal Server MT5 is a professional MQL5 script for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, specifically designed to synchronize and load historical bar data and historical tick data from the server to the local terminal.This script helps traders ensure their local terminal has complete historical data, which is crucial for backtesting, technical analysis, and strategy development.

Key Features



1. Batch Loading of All Symbols in Market Watch

Automatically retrieves all trading symbols from the Market Watch window

Parallel synchronization of bar data for all symbols (requesting earliest available data starting from 1971)

Parallel synchronization of tick data for all symbols

Real-time display of loading progress and success rate statistics

Ability to specify a single trading symbol for data synchronization

Support for custom symbol names (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, etc.)

Ensures local terminal data is fully synchronized with server data

Verifies that the terminal's first data timestamp matches the server's first data timestamp

Automatically detects data loading status

Retries symbols that failed to load successfully

Continues running until all symbol data is synchronized

Supports manual interruption (via script stop function)

Displays synchronization progress (loaded/total)

Successfully loaded symbols marked with ✓

Final statistical report (total, success, failed)

Shows timestamps of earliest available data

Use Cases

New MT5 Terminal Installation - Quickly download all required historical data

Switching Trading Servers - Re-synchronize historical data for all symbols

Backtesting Preparation - Ensure sufficient historical data for strategy backtesting

Missing Data Repair - Fill in missing historical data in the local terminal

Multi-Symbol Strategy Development - Load complete historical data for multiple symbols at once