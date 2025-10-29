# Spread Watchdog Indicator - Professional Spread Monitoring Solution





## 🚀 Product Overview

The Spread Watchdog Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to monitor and analyze price differentials between two financial instruments in real-time. Perfect for spread traders, arbitrage strategies, and market analysis.





## ✨ Key Features





### 🔍 Real-time Spread Monitoring

- Continuously tracks price differences between two selected symbols

- Displays current spread values in a separate indicator window

- Updates with every new tick for accurate, real-time data





### ⚙️ Flexible Configuration

- **Custom Symbol Pairs**: Monitor any two trading instruments

- **Adjustable Weighting**: Apply correlation coefficients to each symbol

- **Reverse Calculation**: Option to invert the second symbol's calculation





### 🛡️ Risk Management

- **Expiry Protection**: Built-in time limitation system

- **Early Warnings**: 7-day advance notification before expiry

- **Symbol Validation**: Automatic verification of symbol availability





### 📊 Visual Display

- Clean, easy-to-read line graph presentation

- Customizable colors and line styles

- Professional chart integration





## ⚙️ Input Parameters





### Symbol Configuration

- **Symbol1_Name** (default: "GCZ25") - First symbol in the spread pair

- **Symbol2_Name** (default: "XAUUSD") - Second symbol in the spread pair





### Calculation Settings

- **Weighting_coefficients1** (default: 1) - Correlation coefficient for first symbol

- **Weighting_coefficients2** (default: 1) - Correlation coefficient for second symbol

- **Symbol2_Reverse** (default: false) - Reverse calculation for second symbol





## 🎯 Ideal For

- Spread traders and arbitrage strategies

- Market correlation analysis

- Portfolio risk management

- Trading algorithm development





## 💡 Why Choose Spread Watchdog?

- **Reliable**: Built-in error checking and validation

- **Accurate**: Precise spread calculations with proper normalization

- **User-Friendly**: Simple setup with clear visual output

- **Professional**: Enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities





*Monitor your spreads with confidence and precision!*