Spread Watchdog Indicator
- Indicateurs
- bo chen
- Version: 1.2
# Spread Watchdog Indicator - Professional Spread Monitoring Solution
## 🚀 Product Overview
The Spread Watchdog Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to monitor and analyze price differentials between two financial instruments in real-time. Perfect for spread traders, arbitrage strategies, and market analysis.
## ✨ Key Features
### 🔍 Real-time Spread Monitoring
- Continuously tracks price differences between two selected symbols
- Displays current spread values in a separate indicator window
- Updates with every new tick for accurate, real-time data
### ⚙️ Flexible Configuration
- **Custom Symbol Pairs**: Monitor any two trading instruments
- **Adjustable Weighting**: Apply correlation coefficients to each symbol
- **Reverse Calculation**: Option to invert the second symbol's calculation
### 🛡️ Risk Management
- **Expiry Protection**: Built-in time limitation system
- **Early Warnings**: 7-day advance notification before expiry
- **Symbol Validation**: Automatic verification of symbol availability
### 📊 Visual Display
- Clean, easy-to-read line graph presentation
- Customizable colors and line styles
- Professional chart integration
## ⚙️ Input Parameters
### Symbol Configuration
- **Symbol1_Name** (default: "GCZ25") - First symbol in the spread pair
- **Symbol2_Name** (default: "XAUUSD") - Second symbol in the spread pair
### Calculation Settings
- **Weighting_coefficients1** (default: 1) - Correlation coefficient for first symbol
- **Weighting_coefficients2** (default: 1) - Correlation coefficient for second symbol
- **Symbol2_Reverse** (default: false) - Reverse calculation for second symbol
## 🎯 Ideal For
- Spread traders and arbitrage strategies
- Market correlation analysis
- Portfolio risk management
- Trading algorithm development
## 💡 Why Choose Spread Watchdog?
- **Reliable**: Built-in error checking and validation
- **Accurate**: Precise spread calculations with proper normalization
- **User-Friendly**: Simple setup with clear visual output
- **Professional**: Enterprise-grade monitoring capabilities
*Monitor your spreads with confidence and precision!*