True Range Normalized Momentum

True Range Normalized Momentum (TRNM)

The TRNM is a volatility and momentum oscillator designed to identify real shifts in price strength, filtering out random market noise.
It combines the True Range with statistical normalization techniques to provide a clear, responsive signal of the current momentum strength and direction.

⚙️ Concept and Functionality

TRNM measures the effective volatility of an asset using the True Range and transforms these values into a normalized momentum indicator, scaled to predefined limits (e.g., -100 to +100 or 0 to 100).
Normalization allows comparison across different periods and instruments, making TRNM particularly useful in Forex and global indices, where volatility fluctuates constantly.

The calculation combines three pillars:

  1. Dynamic True Range — captures real price movements, including gaps.

  2. Adaptive Smoothing — filters noise while preserving sensitivity to momentum shifts.

  3. Statistical Normalization — adjusts values to the average volatility of the asset, highlighting abnormal market behavior.

📊 Interpretation

  • Rising TRNM (positive and increasing) → strong buying momentum; price is likely to continue upward.

  • Falling TRNM (negative and decreasing) → dominant selling momentum; price is likely to continue downward.

  • TRNM near zero → market is range-bound or low-volatility.

  • Sudden changes in slope → early indication of a reversal or breakout.

TRNM measures not only direction but also intensity, providing a realistic view of market “energy” for each swing.

💡 Key Applications

  • Detect reversal points from abrupt momentum shifts.

  • Filter false signals in highly volatile markets.

  • Confirm entries and exits in conjunction with trend indicators.

  • Identify volatility compression and expansion phases.

  • Integrate with automated strategies (EAs) as a directional strength filter.

🧠 TRNM Advantages

✅ Combines True Range volatility with normalized momentum in a single oscillator.
✅ Automatically adapts to changing market conditions.
✅ Applicable to any timeframe and currency pair.
✅ Fully compatible with EAs, backtesting, and optimization.
✅ Produces consistent signals even during sideways market periods.

🚀 Conclusion

The TRNM — True Range Normalized Momentum is a modern indicator combining statistical precision and practical market insight, ideal for traders who want to detect the true strength of moves before price patterns fully unfold.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking clarity and actionable signals.


