ZigZag Fibonacci Structure Pro

Trade smarter with ZigZag Fibonacci Structure Pro — a professional indicator that dynamically detects Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) in real time.
Each structural swing automatically maps a precise Fibonacci retracement, drawn only from true impulses — not minor corrections.

With its elegant design, smooth visuals, and intuitive input settings, this indicator turns complex structure reading into a simple, visual process.

Key features:

  • 🔹 Auto-detection of HH, HL, LH, LL

  • 🔹 Smart Fibonacci mapping from real swing impulses

  • 🔹 Clean and aesthetic chart design

  • 🔹 Customizable parameters for all trading styles

  • 🔹 Perfect for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Price Action

Gain a visual edge in structure-based trading — clarity, precision, and beauty in one tool.


