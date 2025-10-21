🧠 Indicator: Color MACD

Description:

The Color MACD Indicator is an enhanced version of the classic MACD, designed to give traders a clearer and more intuitive visual signal of market momentum and trend changes.

Unlike the standard MACD, this version adds color-coded bars and signal lines to help you identify bullish and bearish momentum instantly — without having to interpret raw histogram data.

Key Features:

🎨 Color-coded histogram and signal line for quick visual analysis.

📈 Detects trend direction and momentum strength with enhanced clarity.

🔄 Works on all timeframes and all instruments (Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, etc.).

⚙️ Customizable colors and parameters to match your trading style.

💡 Compatible with any strategy that uses MACD for confirmation or divergence detection.

How to Use:

When histogram bars turn green , it indicates bullish momentum or upward pressure.

When bars turn red , it indicates bearish momentum or downward pressure.

Combine with price action or other indicators for more accurate entries and exits.

Benefits: