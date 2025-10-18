Multi Zone Hedged Momentum USDJPY

Multi-Zone Hedged Momentum EA working on my account: 2338357





⚠️⚠️ THIS STRATEGY IS NOT SUITABLE FOR SMALL BALANCE ACCOUNTS. (>30.000 USD recommended for every EA workin on each chart)

PLEASE Carefully read the recommended INPUT for the initial SETUP. The Strategy works great on USD/JPY 1M Timeframe ⚠️⚠️



Due to multiple cycles logic the strategy needs a high leverage account (1:1000).

MT5 Expert Advisor





Multi Zone Hedged Momentum is an intelligent and flexible Expert Advisor that combines the classic RSI indicator with an advanced multi-zone hedged recovery system.

It’s designed to recover losing trades through dynamic, calculated hedging rather than random martingale escalation — aiming for consistent results even in choppy markets.





🏆. Key Features:

RSI-based entries — Uses RSI(14) 30/70 levels for logical, proven momentum signals.

Multi-Zone Recovery System — Opens opposite trades within calculated zones to recover drawdowns safely.

Dynamic Lot Progression — Adjustable Lot Multiplier ensures balanced exposure at each recovery step.

Full Cycle Control — Limit maximum positions, active cycles, or total exposure per account.

Auto-Rebuild Function — Instantly restores active cycles after terminal restart or power loss.

Visual Dashboard & Memory Button — See live cycle data and validate memory directly from the chart.

Built-in Trailing Stop — Protects initial trades when price moves in your favor.

Risk-Management Parameters — Includes dual-side targets, volume throttling, and distance filters between cycles.

Works on any Symbol & Timeframe — From M1 to H1 and beyond; designed for hedging accounts .

Clean, Stable Code — Lightweight, efficient, and fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 build.



⚙️ How It Works:





RSI Signal: When RSI crosses above 30 → BUY, or below 70 → SELL. First Entry: The EA opens an initial position and defines a recovery zone and target. Zone Breach: If price exits the recovery zone, it opens an opposite position with increased lot size. Profit Target: All positions are closed together when the combined basket reaches the target profit or stop zone.

Restart Safe: Cycles are automatically saved and restored from disk, even after reboot.





🧩 Input Parameters:





General EA Settings:

Parameter Description InitialLotSize Starting lot size for each recovery cycle. (0.1 Recommended for account above 35.000 USD balance - 0.14 Max) ZoneSizePoints Size of the recovery zone (in points). (200 Recommended) ZoneTargetPoints Distance to the target level from the zone (in points). (300 Recommended) LotMultiplier Multiplier for increasing lot size in the recovery sequence. (2 recommended) MagicNumber Unique identifier for EA positions. (Use different magic numbers for different Advisors) ReconstructCyclesOnInit Rebuilds missing cycles from open positions at startup (True recommended)







Trailing Stop Settings:

Parameter Description TrailingStopEnabled Enables trailing stop for the initial trade. (True recommended) TrailingStopPoints Distance of the trailing stop (points). (50 Recommended) MinimumProfitPoints Minimum profit before the trailing stop starts trailing. (50 Recommended)





Position Management Settings:





Parameter Description TotalPositionsCountRestriction Limit the total number of open positions by the EA. (False Recommended). TotalMaximumPositions Maximum total positions allowed. CyclePositionsRestrictions Limit positions per recovery cycle. (True Recommended) CycleMaximumPositions Maximum positions per single cycle. (11 Recommended) CycleCountRestrictions Limit number of simultaneously active cycles. (False Recommended) MaximumCycleCount Maximum active recovery cycles allowed.







Risk Management Settings:

Parameter Description CheckStopLoss If true, closes basket also when the opposite zone is hit (acts as stop loss). (True Recommended) VolumeMaxMode Defines what to do if lot size exceeds broker maximum:• STOP_TRADE – stop opening new trades• THROTTLE_VOLUME – cap lot size to broker limit (STOP_TRADE Recommended) CheckBothSidesTargets When multiple positions exist (BUY and SELL), closes all when either side hits target or SL. (True Recommended) CheckPriceDistanceFromPrevCycle Ensures price is sufficiently distant from previous cycle before opening a new one. (False Recommended) MinPriceDistancePips Minimum distance (in pips) from previous cycle’s open price.









💡 Recommended Use :

Account Type: Hedging accounts ( not suitable for netting ).

Symbol: USD/JPY

Timeframe: Any; M1 recommended.

Lot Safety: Start with small InitialLotSize (e.g. 0.05–0.1) don't exceed 0.15 initial size Backtest & Optimize: Always backtest with your broker’s spread and margin rules.





⚠️ Important Disclaimer:





Zone Recovery RSI uses hedging and dynamic lot sizing.

While it aims to recover drawdowns efficiently, increased lot exposure means higher risk.

Always test on demo and use conservative settings aligned with your balance and leverage.





🧭 Summary:





✅ RSI-driven entries

✅ Automatic hedged recovery

✅ Multi-cycle control

✅ Auto-save and restart restore

✅ Visual dashboard & validation button

✅ Reliable, well-structured code for MT5











— a disciplined, transparent, and intelligent hedged recovery system designed for traders who value control, not luck.

