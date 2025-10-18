Luta Volatility Meter

The Luta Volatility Meter is an essential technical indicator for traders in MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Eng. Lutandula to clearly measure and visualize market movement, helping you easily identify high and low volatility periods. By calculating the average daily trading range, this tool offers a simple yet powerful way to gauge market activity and potential movement for better trade timing

💡 Key Advantages

  • Optimal Trade Timing: Helps you identify whether the market is slow (low volatility) or highly active (high volatility), allowing you to select the best strategies for current conditions.

  • Risk Management: Gives a clear picture of the average daily movement in pips, enabling you to set more informed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on realistic market action.

  • Historical Insight: Visualizes the daily pip movement directly on the chart for the past $\text{InpPeriod}$ days, giving you historical context for current market behavior.

  • Uncluttered Charting: Provides an optional, clear volatility status box directly on the chart, so you can see the latest analysis without needing to scan crowded charts.

✨ Main Features

  1. Daily Volatility Separation: Draws vertical lines on the chart to clearly mark the beginning of each trading day (adjusted for GMT+03 timezone).

  2. Daily Pip Movement Display: Optionally displays the total high-to-low pip movement for each day directly next to the daily separator.

  3. Real-Time Volatility Meter: A configurable display (a "meter") on the chart that shows the Average Volatility in Pips (AVP) calculated over the last 20 days, and assigns a status: LOW, MODERATE, or HIGH volatility.

  4. Customizable Appearance: Full control over the line color, style, width, and the font for all on-chart labels.

Parameter Name Data Type Default Value Description
Period (days) int 60 The number of past days to analyze and display historical volatility for.
Line color color clrDodgerBlue Color of the daily separation lines.
Line style int ( STYLE_DOT ) 1 Style of the daily separation line (e.g., solid, dash, dot).
Line width int 1 Thickness of the daily separation line.
Show day labels bool true Show the day name (e.g., Mon, Tue) on the chart.
Full day names bool false Use full day names (e.g., Monday) or abbreviated (Mon).
Show daily pip movement bool true Display the calculated high-to-low pip range for the day.
Label position bool ( true=top ) true Position of day and pip labels (near chart top or bottom).
Label color color clrBlack Color of the day and pip movement labels.
Font size int 8 Font size for day and pip labels.
Font name string "Arial" Font face for day and pip labels.
Show volatility meter bool false Enable or disable the dynamic AVP status meter display.
Volatility meter corner int CORNER_LEFT_UPPER Chart corner for the AVP status display.
Volatility meter X position int 5 Horizontal offset (in pixels) for the AVP display.
Volatility meter Y position int 5 Vertical offset (in pixels) for the AVP display.
Volatility meter text color color clrWhite Color of the text on the AVP status display.
Volatility meter shadow color color clrDarkGray Shadow color for enhanced visibility of the AVP display.
Volatility meter font size int 10 Font size for the AVP status display.

