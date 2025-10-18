Luta Volatility Meter
- Indicatori
- Emanuel L John
- Versione: 1.0
💡 Key Advantages
-
Optimal Trade Timing: Helps you identify whether the market is slow (low volatility) or highly active (high volatility), allowing you to select the best strategies for current conditions.
-
Risk Management: Gives a clear picture of the average daily movement in pips, enabling you to set more informed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on realistic market action.
-
Historical Insight: Visualizes the daily pip movement directly on the chart for the past $\text{InpPeriod}$ days, giving you historical context for current market behavior.
-
Uncluttered Charting: Provides an optional, clear volatility status box directly on the chart, so you can see the latest analysis without needing to scan crowded charts.
✨ Main Features
-
Daily Volatility Separation: Draws vertical lines on the chart to clearly mark the beginning of each trading day (adjusted for GMT+03 timezone).
-
Daily Pip Movement Display: Optionally displays the total high-to-low pip movement for each day directly next to the daily separator.
-
Real-Time Volatility Meter: A configurable display (a "meter") on the chart that shows the Average Volatility in Pips (AVP) calculated over the last 20 days, and assigns a status: LOW, MODERATE, or HIGH volatility.
-
Customizable Appearance: Full control over the line color, style, width, and the font for all on-chart labels.
|Parameter Name
|Data Type
|Default Value
|Description
|Period (days)
|int
|60
|The number of past days to analyze and display historical volatility for.
|Line color
|color
|clrDodgerBlue
|Color of the daily separation lines.
|Line style
|int ( STYLE_DOT )
|1
|Style of the daily separation line (e.g., solid, dash, dot).
|Line width
|int
|1
|Thickness of the daily separation line.
|Show day labels
|bool
|true
|Show the day name (e.g., Mon, Tue) on the chart.
|Full day names
|bool
|false
|Use full day names (e.g., Monday) or abbreviated (Mon).
|Show daily pip movement
|bool
|true
|Display the calculated high-to-low pip range for the day.
|Label position
|bool ( true=top )
|true
|Position of day and pip labels (near chart top or bottom).
|Label color
|color
|clrBlack
|Color of the day and pip movement labels.
|Font size
|int
|8
|Font size for day and pip labels.
|Font name
|string
|"Arial"
|Font face for day and pip labels.
|Show volatility meter
|bool
|false
|Enable or disable the dynamic AVP status meter display.
|Volatility meter corner
|int
|CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
|Chart corner for the AVP status display.
|Volatility meter X position
|int
|5
|Horizontal offset (in pixels) for the AVP display.
|Volatility meter Y position
|int
|5
|Vertical offset (in pixels) for the AVP display.
|Volatility meter text color
|color
|clrWhite
|Color of the text on the AVP status display.
|Volatility meter shadow color
|color
|clrDarkGray
|Shadow color for enhanced visibility of the AVP display.
|Volatility meter font size
|int
|10
|Font size for the AVP status display.