FX Robotic Trading Panel — v1.0

by Forex Robotic

All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart.

Overview

FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution, visual Risk/Reward management, auto lot sizing from risk%, staged partial take-profits (real or virtual), an economic calendar, and a multi-timeframe MA dashboard—all without leaving the chart. Built by Forex Robotic, it’s engineered for speed, precision, and day-to-day reliability.

Key Features

1) One-Click Trading & Pending Orders

Buy/Sell Now with slippage protection (IOC/FOK/RETURN aware).

Place Buy/Sell Stop and Buy/Sell Limit with inline price boxes and ± nudges.

Respects broker volume min/max and volume step automatically.

2) Visual Risk/Reward (R:R) Tool

Drag Entry , SL , and TP lines with shaded profit/loss zones .

Live Price follow option that keeps your entry aligned with the market.

Always-visible pips & R:R readout on the chart.

Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R: lock a target ratio and keep it while you drag.

3) Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Auto)

Enter Risk % and get lot size computed from SL distance, tick size/value , and account balance/equity.

Smart rounding to broker volume step and clamping to min/max .

Prevents oversized sizing on ultra-tight stops (recommend setting a minimum SL in your workflow).

4) Partial Close & TP Suite

Close Partial Now : instantly close a user-defined lot size.

Three Partial TP levels : each with Use checkbox, Lots , and Price .

Virtual TPs (local logic): ProPanel watches price and closes partials when reached—handy for stealth or staged exits without server orders.

Per-ticket persistence: partial TP settings are remembered for each position.

5) Trades & Orders Manager

Running Trades and Pending Orders tabs with clean tables.

Per-row … Options to modify position SL/TP or pending Price/SL/TP .

Quick hot buttons: Close All, Close All Buy, Close All Sell.

6) Market Awareness

Economic Calendar (MT5 built-in): look-ahead window, importance color-coding, smooth scroll.

MA Signal Dashboard (EMA 20/50) across M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 + main-chart crossover/stack state (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL).

7) Polished On-Chart UX

Canvas-based panel for crisp visuals and no-flicker redraws.

Objects pinned to all timeframes with safe z-order behind the panel.

Keyboard-safe input handling (prevents accidental object deletion).

Typical Workflow

Toggle R:R Tool, choose Buy/Sell and (optional) Live Price. Set SL/TP by dragging or typing; choose Risk %. (Optional) enable Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R to maintain your target ratio. Click Buy Now / Sell Now or stage a pending order. Open Trades → … Options to set Partial TP 1/2/3 and Modify SL/TP. Enable Virtual TPs if you want local, staged exits.

Inputs (high-level)

Panel Position: InpPanelX , InpPanelY

Trading Defaults: InpDefaultLot , InpATR_SL_Multiplier , InpATR_TP_Multiplier

MA Settings: InpMA_Fast , InpMA_Slow

On-panel controls: Risk %, R:R ratio, Live Price follow, Auto lot sizing toggle, Virtual SL/TP toggle

The panel stores per-ticket partial TP states (Use/Lots/Price) during the session.

Version 1.0 — What’s inside

Complete one-file MT5 panel with on-chart canvas UI.

Visual R:R tool with Auto-Adjust mode and live-follow.

Risk-based lot sizing from Risk %.

Partial Close Now + 3 partial TP levels with per-ticket persistence.

Virtual TP engine to execute staged exits locally.

Trades & Pending Orders manager, … Options editing.

Built-in Economic Calendar and MA dashboard .

Stability shims for older MT5 builds and tidy resource management.

Requirements & Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Windows).

Symbols: FX, Metals, Indices, Crypto (requires valid tick size/value & volume rules).

Calendar: MT5 Calendar availability for the news panel.

Permissions: Live trading enabled; broker supports the requested filling modes.



