FX Robotic Trading Panel
- Utilità
- Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 14 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
by Forex Robotic
All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart.
Overview
FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution, visual Risk/Reward management, auto lot sizing from risk%, staged partial take-profits (real or virtual), an economic calendar, and a multi-timeframe MA dashboard—all without leaving the chart. Built by Forex Robotic, it’s engineered for speed, precision, and day-to-day reliability.
Key Features
1) One-Click Trading & Pending Orders
-
Buy/Sell Now with slippage protection (IOC/FOK/RETURN aware).
-
Place Buy/Sell Stop and Buy/Sell Limit with inline price boxes and ± nudges.
-
Respects broker volume min/max and volume step automatically.
2) Visual Risk/Reward (R:R) Tool
-
Drag Entry, SL, and TP lines with shaded profit/loss zones.
-
Live Price follow option that keeps your entry aligned with the market.
-
Always-visible pips & R:R readout on the chart.
-
Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R: lock a target ratio and keep it while you drag.
3) Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Auto)
-
Enter Risk % and get lot size computed from SL distance, tick size/value, and account balance/equity.
-
Smart rounding to broker volume step and clamping to min/max.
-
Prevents oversized sizing on ultra-tight stops (recommend setting a minimum SL in your workflow).
4) Partial Close & TP Suite
-
Close Partial Now: instantly close a user-defined lot size.
-
Three Partial TP levels: each with Use checkbox, Lots, and Price.
-
Virtual TPs (local logic): ProPanel watches price and closes partials when reached—handy for stealth or staged exits without server orders.
-
Per-ticket persistence: partial TP settings are remembered for each position.
5) Trades & Orders Manager
-
Running Trades and Pending Orders tabs with clean tables.
-
Per-row … Options to modify position SL/TP or pending Price/SL/TP.
-
Quick hot buttons: Close All, Close All Buy, Close All Sell.
6) Market Awareness
-
Economic Calendar (MT5 built-in): look-ahead window, importance color-coding, smooth scroll.
-
MA Signal Dashboard (EMA 20/50) across M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 + main-chart crossover/stack state (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL).
7) Polished On-Chart UX
-
Canvas-based panel for crisp visuals and no-flicker redraws.
-
Objects pinned to all timeframes with safe z-order behind the panel.
-
Keyboard-safe input handling (prevents accidental object deletion).
Typical Workflow
-
Toggle R:R Tool, choose Buy/Sell and (optional) Live Price.
-
Set SL/TP by dragging or typing; choose Risk %.
-
(Optional) enable Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R to maintain your target ratio.
-
Click Buy Now / Sell Now or stage a pending order.
-
Open Trades → … Options to set Partial TP 1/2/3 and Modify SL/TP.
-
Enable Virtual TPs if you want local, staged exits.
Inputs (high-level)
-
Panel Position: InpPanelX , InpPanelY
-
Trading Defaults: InpDefaultLot , InpATR_SL_Multiplier , InpATR_TP_Multiplier
-
MA Settings: InpMA_Fast , InpMA_Slow
-
On-panel controls: Risk %, R:R ratio, Live Price follow, Auto lot sizing toggle, Virtual SL/TP toggle
The panel stores per-ticket partial TP states (Use/Lots/Price) during the session.
Version 1.0 — What’s inside
-
Complete one-file MT5 panel with on-chart canvas UI.
-
Visual R:R tool with Auto-Adjust mode and live-follow.
-
Risk-based lot sizing from Risk %.
-
Partial Close Now + 3 partial TP levels with per-ticket persistence.
-
Virtual TP engine to execute staged exits locally.
-
Trades & Pending Orders manager, … Options editing.
-
Built-in Economic Calendar and MA dashboard.
-
Stability shims for older MT5 builds and tidy resource management.
Requirements & Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Windows).
-
Symbols: FX, Metals, Indices, Crypto (requires valid tick size/value & volume rules).
-
Calendar: MT5 Calendar availability for the news panel.
-
Permissions: Live trading enabled; broker supports the requested filling modes.