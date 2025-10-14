FX Robotic Trading Panel

FX Robotic Trading Panel — v1.0

by Forex Robotic 

All-in-one MT5 panel for one-click execution, visual R:R control, risk-based lot sizing, partial closes (incl. virtual TPs), news, and MA signals—right on your chart.

Overview

FX Robotic Trading Panel is a professional, on-chart control center for MetaTrader 5 that blends lightning-fast trade execution, visual Risk/Reward management, auto lot sizing from risk%, staged partial take-profits (real or virtual), an economic calendar, and a multi-timeframe MA dashboard—all without leaving the chart. Built by Forex Robotic, it’s engineered for speed, precision, and day-to-day reliability.

Key Features

1) One-Click Trading & Pending Orders

  • Buy/Sell Now with slippage protection (IOC/FOK/RETURN aware).

  • Place Buy/Sell Stop and Buy/Sell Limit with inline price boxes and ± nudges.

  • Respects broker volume min/max and volume step automatically.

2) Visual Risk/Reward (R:R) Tool

  • Drag Entry, SL, and TP lines with shaded profit/loss zones.

  • Live Price follow option that keeps your entry aligned with the market.

  • Always-visible pips & R:R readout on the chart.

  • Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R: lock a target ratio and keep it while you drag.

3) Risk-Based Lot Sizing (Auto)

  • Enter Risk % and get lot size computed from SL distance, tick size/value, and account balance/equity.

  • Smart rounding to broker volume step and clamping to min/max.

  • Prevents oversized sizing on ultra-tight stops (recommend setting a minimum SL in your workflow).

4) Partial Close & TP Suite

  • Close Partial Now: instantly close a user-defined lot size.

  • Three Partial TP levels: each with Use checkbox, Lots, and Price.

  • Virtual TPs (local logic): ProPanel watches price and closes partials when reached—handy for stealth or staged exits without server orders.

  • Per-ticket persistence: partial TP settings are remembered for each position.

5) Trades & Orders Manager

  • Running Trades and Pending Orders tabs with clean tables.

  • Per-row … Options to modify position SL/TP or pending Price/SL/TP.

  • Quick hot buttons: Close All, Close All Buy, Close All Sell.

6) Market Awareness

  • Economic Calendar (MT5 built-in): look-ahead window, importance color-coding, smooth scroll.

  • MA Signal Dashboard (EMA 20/50) across M1, M5, M15, H1, H4 + main-chart crossover/stack state (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL).

7) Polished On-Chart UX

  • Canvas-based panel for crisp visuals and no-flicker redraws.

  • Objects pinned to all timeframes with safe z-order behind the panel.

  • Keyboard-safe input handling (prevents accidental object deletion).

Typical Workflow

  1. Toggle R:R Tool, choose Buy/Sell and (optional) Live Price.

  2. Set SL/TP by dragging or typing; choose Risk %.

  3. (Optional) enable Auto-Adjust TP/SL for R:R to maintain your target ratio.

  4. Click Buy Now / Sell Now or stage a pending order.

  5. Open Trades → … Options to set Partial TP 1/2/3 and Modify SL/TP.

  6. Enable Virtual TPs if you want local, staged exits.

Inputs (high-level)

  • Panel Position: InpPanelX , InpPanelY

  • Trading Defaults: InpDefaultLot , InpATR_SL_Multiplier , InpATR_TP_Multiplier

  • MA Settings: InpMA_Fast , InpMA_Slow

  • On-panel controls: Risk %, R:R ratio, Live Price follow, Auto lot sizing toggle, Virtual SL/TP toggle

The panel stores per-ticket partial TP states (Use/Lots/Price) during the session.

Version 1.0 — What’s inside

  • Complete one-file MT5 panel with on-chart canvas UI.

  • Visual R:R tool with Auto-Adjust mode and live-follow.

  • Risk-based lot sizing from Risk %.

  • Partial Close Now + 3 partial TP levels with per-ticket persistence.

  • Virtual TP engine to execute staged exits locally.

  • Trades & Pending Orders manager, … Options editing.

  • Built-in Economic Calendar and MA dashboard.

  • Stability shims for older MT5 builds and tidy resource management.

Requirements & Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Windows).

  • Symbols: FX, Metals, Indices, Crypto (requires valid tick size/value & volume rules).

  • Calendar: MT5 Calendar availability for the news panel.

  • Permissions: Live trading enabled; broker supports the requested filling modes.



Plus de l'auteur
FX Robotic EA
Koswattage Sampath Dinesha Perera
Experts
FX ROBOTIC EA  — Smarter, Faster, Limitless Trading Take full control of your trading with an Expert Advisor built for real market conditions — whether it’s GOLD (XAUUSD) or any currency pair. Designed with advanced ladder + hedge logic, this EA adapts to market volatility, protects your equity, and gives you consistent trade management without emotions. Key Features Works on Any Market → Optimized for both Gold and major Forex currency pairs. Buy or Sell in Any Condition → Automatically adap
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis