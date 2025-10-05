Simple Moving Avg

📈 Simple Moving Average (SMA) Indicator

The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is one of the most fundamental and widely used tools in technical analysis.

It provides a clear visual representation of the market trend by smoothing out price fluctuations over a specified period.

Unlike the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which reacts more quickly to recent price changes, the SMA gives equal weight to all price points in the calculation, making it ideal for identifying long-term trend direction and reducing short-term noise.





🧠 How It Works

The SMA is calculated by taking the arithmetic mean of a set of prices over a given number of candles.

As new data comes in, the oldest value is dropped and the newest one is added — creating a smooth, continuous line that reflects the general market trend.

Typical trading interpretations include:

Price above SMA: Market may be in an uptrend

Price below SMA: Market may be in a downtrend

Crossovers between different SMAs can indicate trend reversals or entry points

🌟 Key Advantages

Simple and intuitive trend-following indicator

Smooths out volatility , providing a clearer picture of market direction

Highly effective for identifying support and resistance zones

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

Excellent base for multi-indicator trading systems or algorithmic strategies

⚙️ Input Parameters

SMA Period: Number of candles usded in the average calculation (Default: 14)

Source: Determines the type of price to be calculated

🎨 Display Settings

Line Color: Aqua (default)

Line Style: Solid

Line Width: 2

These visual parameters can be adjusted within the indicator’s properties to match your charting style.

📊 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and select your preferred timeframe. Adjust the SMA period according to your trading approach: Short-term: 10–20 periods

Medium-term: 50 periods

Long-term: 100–200 periods Combine with additional tools like RSI, MACD, or Volume indicators for confirmation.

✅ Tips

Use SMA crossovers (e.g., SMA 50 vs SMA 200) to detect Golden Cross and Death Cross signals.

Works best in trending markets , but can also help filter out noise in ranging conditions.

Combine with price action analysis for more precise entries.



