Hull Moving Avg
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Hull Moving Average (HMA)
The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a refined version of the traditional moving average, designed to minimize lag while keeping the line smooth and precise.
Developed by Alan Hull, this indicator provides a faster and more accurate trend signal than standard moving averages such as the SMA or EMA.
How It Works
The Hull Moving Average uses a Weighted Moving Average (WMA) in a special way to reduce delay and smooth price movement.
Its calculation follows three main steps:
- Calculate a WMA with period n/2 and multiply it by 2.
- Subtract a WMA with period n.
- Apply another WMA to the result, with a period equal to the square root of n.
Formula:
HMA(n) = WMA(2 × WMA(n/2) − WMA(n)), √n
This process makes the line much more responsive to recent price changes without the noise common in faster moving averages.
Advantages:
- Reduced Lag: Reacts faster than SMA or EMA, providing earlier signals.
- Smooth and Clean: Eliminates unnecessary noise and false fluctuations.
- Clear Trend Detection: Helps identify both short-term and long-term market direction.
- Versatile: Works well across different timeframes and trading styles.
Typical Usage
The HMA is often used to identify trend direction and potential entry or exit zones:
-
Bullish Trend: Price above the HMA indicates upward momentum.
-
Bearish Trend: Price below the HMA indicates downward momentum.
-
Crossovers: Price crossing the HMA can act as a signal for a possible trend change.
Example Interpretation
-
Uptrend Confirmation: When the HMA curves upward and the price closes above it — bullish strength.
-
Downtrend Confirmation: When the HMA turns downward and the price stays below — bearish continuation.
-
Reversal Detection: A change in HMA slope can warn of an early market reversal.