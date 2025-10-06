Hull Moving Avg

Hull Moving Average (HMA)

The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a refined version of the traditional moving average, designed to minimize lag while keeping the line smooth and precise.

Developed by Alan Hull, this indicator provides a faster and more accurate trend signal than standard moving averages such as the SMA or EMA.

How It Works

The Hull Moving Average uses a Weighted Moving Average (WMA) in a special way to reduce delay and smooth price movement.

Its calculation follows three main steps:

Calculate a WMA with period n/2 and multiply it by 2. Subtract a WMA with period n. Apply another WMA to the result, with a period equal to the square root of n.

Formula:

HMA(n) = WMA(2 × WMA(n/2) − WMA(n)), √n

This process makes the line much more responsive to recent price changes without the noise common in faster moving averages.





Advantages:

Reduced Lag: Reacts faster than SMA or EMA, providing earlier signals.

Reacts faster than SMA or EMA, providing earlier signals. Smooth and Clean: Eliminates unnecessary noise and false fluctuations.

Eliminates unnecessary noise and false fluctuations. Clear Trend Detection: Helps identify both short-term and long-term market direction.

Helps identify both short-term and long-term market direction. Versatile: Works well across different timeframes and trading styles.





Typical Usage

The HMA is often used to identify trend direction and potential entry or exit zones:

Bullish Trend: Price above the HMA indicates upward momentum.

Bearish Trend: Price below the HMA indicates downward momentum.

Crossovers: Price crossing the HMA can act as a signal for a possible trend change.





Example Interpretation

Uptrend Confirmation: When the HMA curves upward and the price closes above it — bullish strength.

Downtrend Confirmation: When the HMA turns downward and the price stays below — bearish continuation.

Reversal Detection: A change in HMA slope can warn of an early market reversal.



