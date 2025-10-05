ZigZag Fibonacci Master
- Göstergeler
- Ravshan Chuliev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Master the Markets with Dual Fibonacci Intelligence
ZigZag Fibonacci Master transforms complex market analysis into crystal-clear visual insights. This isn't just another ZigZag indicator - it's a complete trading intelligence system that combines precision swing detection, dual-layer Fibonacci projections, and smart distance calculations in one powerful tool.
What Makes It Different?
Three Tools in One Package:
1. Advanced ZigZag Engine Forget about market noise. Our algorithm identifies only significant price swings using adjustable parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep). Color-coded lines (Magenta/BlueViolet) make trend direction instantly obvious. Works flawlessly on any timeframe, any instrument.
2. Dual Fibonacci Fan System This is where the magic happens. Two independent Fibonacci Fans work simultaneously:
- Dynamic Fan (Blue) - Tracks your current wave, showing you exactly where price might head next
- Static Fan (Red) - Displays the previous wave structure, giving you context and confirmation
Watch as these two layers reveal hidden support/resistance zones and confluence areas that other traders miss.
3. Smart Distance Calculator Never guess swing sizes again. Every ZigZag pivot displays its exact distance from the previous one. Choose Points or Pips - whatever suits your trading style. This single feature helps you assess volatility, compare swing strengths, and time your entries with surgical precision.
Key Features
Visual Power
- Dual-color ZigZag display for instant trend recognition
- Two independent Fibonacci Fan layers creating a comprehensive market map
- Automatic distance labels on every swing point
- Fully customizable colors, styles, and line widths
- Professional interface designed for extended trading sessions
Technical Excellence
- Real-time calculations with zero lag
- Flexible measurement system (Points/Pips)
- Ray projection mode extends Fibonacci levels into the future
- Optimized code performs smoothly even on M1 timeframe
- Compatible with all MT5 builds
Trading Applications
- Identify high-probability entry zones at Fibonacci confluence areas
- Measure momentum changes through swing distance comparison
- Spot trend exhaustion when swings start shrinking
- Set precise stop-losses based on previous swing sizes
- Project profit targets using multiple Fibonacci levels
How Professional Traders Use It
Swing Trading Strategy Wait for ZigZag to confirm a swing point. Check where both Fibonacci Fans intersect - these confluence zones are your power levels. Enter when price tests these areas with strong reaction. The distance calculator tells you if the current swing has enough momentum.
Trend Following Strategy Use the Static Fan to identify the dominant trend direction. Only take trades aligned with this bias. Use the Dynamic Fan for precise entry timing at retracement levels. Distance labels show you if momentum is building or fading.
Breakout Strategy When price breaks through multiple Fibonacci levels from both Fans, that's your breakout signal. The distance calculator confirms if the move has unusual strength. Larger distances = stronger breakouts = better trades.
Perfect For
Trading Styles: Swing Trading, Position Trading, Day Trading, Scalping Markets: Forex (all pairs), Stocks, Crypto, Commodities, Indices, CFDs Trader Levels: Beginners get clear visual signals, Professionals get deep analytical power
Customization Options
ZigZag Settings
- ExtDepth: Control swing sensitivity (default: 12)
- ExtDeviation: Set minimum price movement (default: 5 points)
- ExtBackstep: Prevent false signals (default: 3)
Dynamic Fibonacci Fan
- Enable/Disable toggle
- Custom color (default: Blue)
- Line style selection (Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, DashDotDot)
- Adjustable line width (1-5)
- Ray mode for future projections
Static Fibonacci Fan
- Independent on/off control
- Custom color (default: Red)
- Full style customization
- Separate ray mode setting
Distance Display
- Show/Hide toggle
- Color customization (default: Yellow)
- Font size adjustment (8-14)
- Units: Points or Pips
- Label offset from ZigZag line