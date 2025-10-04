Phantheon Bearish

Strategic Momentum EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and respond to short-term market movements using a momentum-based algorithm. It operates within predefined risk parameters and executes trades based on technical indicators without manual intervention.

Functionality:

  • The Expert Advisor monitors price action and volume shifts to detect potential entry points.
  • It uses adjustable input parameters for risk management, trade frequency, and indicator sensitivity.
  • The system is optimized for use on major currency pairs and timeframes ranging from M15 to H1.

Interface:
The EA includes a clean, user-friendly interface with clearly labeled input fields. All settings are written in Latin characters and organized for ease of use.

Security and Compliance:

  • The product does not use DLL calls.
  • It does not transmit any user data, account information, or trading activity to external servers.
  • No external links are included in the description or interface.
  • The file has been scanned and verified to be free of viruses

