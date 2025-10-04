Phantheon Bearish

Strategic Momentum EA is an automated trading system designed to identify and respond to short-term market movements using a momentum-based algorithm. It operates within predefined risk parameters and executes trades based on technical indicators without manual intervention.

Functionality:

The Expert Advisor monitors price action and volume shifts to detect potential entry points.

It uses adjustable input parameters for risk management, trade frequency, and indicator sensitivity.

The system is optimized for use on major currency pairs and timeframes ranging from M15 to H1.

Interface:

The EA includes a clean, user-friendly interface with clearly labeled input fields. All settings are written in Latin characters and organized for ease of use.

Security and Compliance: