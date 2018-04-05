Gold Donchian Breakout EA is a rule-based breakout system for XAUUSD (MT5).

On each new bar it validates data, confirms momentum with an embedded Gann High/Low Activator, places Buy Stop orders at recent Donchian highs, and protects the trade with an ATR-based stop-loss. The indicator is embedded as a resource, so the EA works out of the box in the Strategy Tester and on live charts.



Recommended usage

Designed for XAUUSD (gold) with a recommended timeframe of M30. It can also be used on H1.

Recommended: start with a low risk configuration to understand the EA’s behavior before increasing exposure.



Key features

Donchian breakout entries (Buy Stop at the highest high over N bars).

bars). Gann HL filter (embedded resource, no external files).

ATR-based stop-loss (period + multiplier).

Fixed USD risk or fixed lot (broker min/step/max enforced).

Pending order auto-expiration by bars.

Daily trade limit and time-in-market exit.

Tick-grid normalization, stops-level checks, and margin checks.

Money Management : InpRiskUSD (>=0; 0 = disabled), InpLotSize , InpATRMultiplier , InpATRPeriod .

: InpRiskUSD (>=0; 0 = disabled), InpLotSize , InpATRMultiplier , InpATRPeriod . Strategy : InpDonchianPeriod (bars), InpOrderValidity (bars), InpBarsInMarket (bars), InpMagicNumber .

: InpDonchianPeriod (bars), InpOrderValidity (bars), InpBarsInMarket (bars), InpMagicNumber . Safety: InpMaxDailyTrades (0 = unlimited).

On a new bar, the EA validates data and filters. If the Gann HL line is above the previous low and a Donchian breakout is present, it places a Buy Stop at the Donchian high. Stop-loss = ATR × multiplier. Volume by fixed USD risk or fixed lot; broker constraints enforced. Levels normalized to tick size, stops level respected, and margin checked before sending. Positions can auto-close after InpBarsInMarket bars.

Built for XAUUSD , recommended on M30 ; H1 is also supported.

, recommended on ; is also supported. Start with a low risk setup to evaluate behavior and adapt parameters to your broker’s conditions.

setup to evaluate behavior and adapt parameters to your broker’s conditions. This is a technical tool; results depend on market conditions and user settings.

No DLLs, no WebRequest, no external licensing.

: 1.0 (embedded indicator resource, tick normalization, stops-level & margin checks, fixed USD risk, improved input validation).