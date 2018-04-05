Gold Donchian Breakout EA

Gold Donchian Breakout EA is a rule-based breakout system for XAUUSD (MT5).
On each new bar it validates data, confirms momentum with an embedded Gann High/Low Activator, places Buy Stop orders at recent Donchian highs, and protects the trade with an ATR-based stop-loss. The indicator is embedded as a resource, so the EA works out of the box in the Strategy Tester and on live charts.

Recommended usage
Designed for XAUUSD (gold) with a recommended timeframe of M30. It can also be used on H1.

Recommended: start with a low risk configuration to understand the EA’s behavior before increasing exposure.

Key features

  • Donchian breakout entries (Buy Stop at the highest high over N bars).
  • Gann HL filter (embedded resource, no external files).
  • ATR-based stop-loss (period + multiplier).
  • Fixed USD risk or fixed lot (broker min/step/max enforced).
  • Pending order auto-expiration by bars.
  • Daily trade limit and time-in-market exit.
  • Tick-grid normalization, stops-level checks, and margin checks.
Inputs (overview)
  • Money Management: InpRiskUSD (>=0; 0 = disabled), InpLotSize , InpATRMultiplier , InpATRPeriod .
  • Strategy: InpDonchianPeriod (bars), InpOrderValidity (bars), InpBarsInMarket (bars), InpMagicNumber .
  • Safety: InpMaxDailyTrades (0 = unlimited).
How it works
  1. On a new bar, the EA validates data and filters.
  2. If the Gann HL line is above the previous low and a Donchian breakout is present, it places a Buy Stop at the Donchian high.
  3. Stop-loss = ATR × multiplier.
  4. Volume by fixed USD risk or fixed lot; broker constraints enforced.
  5. Levels normalized to tick size, stops level respected, and margin checked before sending.
  6. Positions can auto-close after InpBarsInMarket bars.
Notes
  • Built for XAUUSD, recommended on M30; H1 is also supported.
  • Start with a low risk setup to evaluate behavior and adapt parameters to your broker’s conditions.
  • This is a technical tool; results depend on market conditions and user settings.
  • No DLLs, no WebRequest, no external licensing.
Version: 1.0 (embedded indicator resource, tick normalization, stops-level & margin checks, fixed USD risk, improved input validation).
