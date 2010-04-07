Bullhouse WaveVolume
- Indicateurs
- Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Wave Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Wave Volume indicator is a powerful tool that combines volume analysis with price action using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant market moves by displaying accumulated volume in wave formations, making it easier to spot potential trend reversals and momentum shifts.
- Volume Wave Visualization: Displays volume accumulation in wave patterns
- Flexible Volume Types: Choose between tick volume or real volume
- Customizable ZigZag Period: Adjust sensitivity with tick-based ZigZag periods
- Color-Coded Waves:
- Aqua: Bullish waves
- Red: Bearish waves
- Yellow: Indecision periods
- Separate Window Display: Clean visualization separate from the main chart
Input Parameters
- Volume Type: Select between tick or real volume
- Reference Price: Choose between close prices or extremes
- ZigZag Period: Customize the number of ticks for wave formation
- Wave Colors: Fully customizable color scheme for different wave types
Applications
- Identify volume accumulation patterns
- Spot potential trend reversals
- Measure buying/selling pressure
- Confirm price action signals
- Analyze market momentum
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.