Close All Trades and Custom UI

Close All Trades - MT5 UI Tool Features - Trading Executions Simplified!

  • One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons: Instantly place buy or sell orders for trades with a single click, streamlining order execution from the desktop.

  • Customizable Lot Size & Parameters: Enter desired lot size, stop-loss (in decimal places e.g. 7 SL Units for 0.7 below or above for buy or sell), take-profit (in decimal places), and the number of trades before submitting (1,2,3,4,5 etc.), allowing precise control over each trade in a timely fashion.

  • Trade Management: Dedicated 'Close All', 'Close All Buy', and 'Close All Sell' buttons let users manage and exit multiple positions in a single action * the close all buy or sell button currently only closes the corresponding position at the top of your list but the close all executes as intended and I've made it work faster in the code, which the standard desktop and mobile app lacks, thus i created this to integrate my workflow when every second matters when things take a turn. This is the MT5 UI Tool that should have been built into the MT5 API but hasn't????. 

  • Trade Data Display: Shows live bid and ask prices for immediate reference, helping to optimize entry/exit decisions.

  • Advanced Controls: Desktop use only as you benefit from numeric input fields and grouped controls that are typically unavailable or harder to access on mobile. Having a setup to trade without the added stress to manage your open trades or execute a timely trading movement. Must have Algo Trading on for the buttons and set parameters to work*

Key Advantage 

The desktop tool’s batch close features (close all buys, sells, or all trades), customizable order parameters, and visual integration on the chart directly improve workflow for active traders—capabilities that the MT5 app does not natively support, as mobile users must close positions manually and lack consolidated one-click order management.

PS.

  • I'll try and upgrade the code to use the new MT5 functions for tickets to scan for those buy and sell trades if you have both open and want to close a specific type. If the sale of this product goes up and if more review from the community request for it. I'll upgrade the version if possible, for now it complicates the back end coding. Enjoy for now!


おすすめのプロダクト
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
ライブラリ
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
エキスパート
これは、ほぼ10年前に初めて公開された私の有名なスキャルパー、ゴールドフィンチEAの最新版です。短期間で起こる急激なボラティリティの拡大で市場をスキャルピングします。突然の価格上昇の後、価格変動の慣性を利用しようとします。この新しいバージョンは、トレーダーがテスターの最適化機能を簡単に使用して最適な取引パラメーターを見つけられるように簡素化されています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 最適化を容易にするシンプルな入力パラメーター カスタマイズ可能な取引管理設定 取引セッションの選択 平日の選択 資金管理 注意してください... 多くの要因が見返りを台無しにする可能性があるため、ダニのダフ屋は危険です。変動スプレッドとスリッページは、取引の数学的期待値を低下させ、ブローカーからの低いティック密度は幻の取引を引き起こす可能性があり、ストップレベルは利益を確保する能力を損ない、ネットワークラグはリクオートを意味します。注意が必要です。 バックテスト Expert Advisorはティックデータのみを使用します
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
ライブラリ
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester 2
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
エキスパート
Quick and Easy to use Manual Trader and Risk Management Assistant  Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward Testing both on Active Account and Strategy Tester. Suited for Live Trading, Risk Management and also gives you the same Market Capabilities on Strategy tester Provides you with easy editing capabilities and exit strategies that you can Test. ON PROMOTION 
FREE
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.2 (25)
エキスパート
The trade strategy is based on three moving averages. To determine the trend, it uses three exponentially smoothed moving averages: FastEMA, MediumEMA and SlowEMA. Trade signals: Buy signal: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (upward trend). Sell signal: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (downward trend). Input parameters: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod = 48; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_StopLoss = 400; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_TakeProfit = 900; Inp_
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
エキスパート
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
エキスパート
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PropProtectorMT5
Alexander Berger
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 5 The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account Why PropProtector? Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news. One single mistake can cost you your account! PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules. Main Features Daily Loss Limit Percentage or fixed amount Automatic closure of all trades Early warning a
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
インディケータ
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
ユーティリティ
手動取引のエキサイティングな世界にどっぷりと浸かり、この先に広がる無限の可能性を発見してください。専門知識と市場感覚を活用すれば、目覚ましい成功を収め、ポートフォリオを継続的に成長させることができます。手動取引では、戦略と意思決定をコントロールし、取引活動に直接影響を与えることができます。市場に関する深い知識とさまざまな取引手段を理解することで、機会を具体的に特定し、収益性の高い取引を完了する機会が得られます。取引が成功するたびに、口座残高が増加するだけでなく、トレーダーとしての自信も高まります。手動取引には規律、忍耐、そして明確な戦略が必要です。市場の変化に素早く反応し、それに応じてポジションを調整できなければなりません。しかし、トレーディングの魅力はまさにそこにあり、そのダイナミクスと、いつでも新しいトレーディングの機会を利用できる可能性にあります。手動取引の世界にどっぷりと浸かり、市場の魅力に酔いしれてください。勇気、決意、そして明確な目標を心に留めておけば、トレーダーとして素晴らしい成果を達成し、成功への道を自分で見つけることができます。チャンスを掴んでトレードマスターになり
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
インディケータ
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
エキスパート
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
エキスパート
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
エキスパート
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
エキスパート
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
エキスパート
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
エキスパート
この EA は、移動平均クロスオーバーを使用して取引します。完全にカスタマイズ可能な設定、柔軟なポジション管理設定に加えて、カスタマイズ可能な取引セッションやマーチンゲールおよび逆マーチンゲール モードなどの多くの便利な機能を提供します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 使いやすく、監視しやすい 完全にカスタマイズ可能な移動平均設定 2 つの異なる取引動作を実装します。 カスタマイズ可能な損益分岐点、SL、TP、トレーリング ストップ ECN/非ECNブローカーで機能 2-3-4-5 桁の記号に対応 取引はNFA/FIFOに準拠可能 反対のシグナルで取引を閉じることができます マーチンゲールと逆マーチンゲール機能を実装します 平日と時間帯で取引を絞り込む 組み込みの資金管理 EA は 4 つの異なる動作を実装します。 通常: 強気のクロスオーバーで買い、弱気のクロスオーバーで売る 逆：強気のクロスオーバーで売り、弱気のクロスオーバーで買う 買いのみ: 強気のクロスオーバーで購入し、弱気のクロスオーバーを無視する
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
インディケータ
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
インディケータ
このプロジェクトが好きなら、5つ星レビューを残してください。 このインジケータは、指定されたためのオープン、ハイ、ロー、クローズ価格を描画します 特定のタイムゾーンの期間と調整が可能です。 これらは、多くの機関や専門家によって見られた重要なレベルです トレーダーは、彼らがより多くのかもしれない場所を知るために有用であり、 アクティブ。 利用可能な期間は次のとおりです。 前の日。 前週。 前の月。 前の四半期。 前年。 または: 現在の日。 現在の週。 現在の月。 現在の四半期。 現年。
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
エキスパート
Go Long EAは、複数の技術的確認を伴う体系的な日中取引の原則に基づいた高度なイントラデイ取引戦略を実装します。多くのトレーダーが複雑なアルゴリズムを求める中、このEAは単純かつ効果的な概念と洗練されたリスク管理、複数の技術的フィルターを組み合わせています。 このEAは毎日特定の時間にポジションを開きますが、市場条件が複数のテクニカル指標と一致する場合にのみ実行されます。このシステマティックなアプローチにより、利益を損なう可能性のある一晩の保有コストを避けながら、日中の値動きを捕捉することができます。EAは事前に設定された時間に自動的にポジションを閉じるため、一晩のエクスポージャーを避けたいトレーダーに最適です。 このEAの特徴は、適応型リスク管理システムにあります。ポジションサイズは以下の複数の要因に基づいて自動的に調整されます： - 基本資金とリスクパーセンテージの設定 - テクニカル指標の条件（MA、RSI、MACDなど） - 条件が特に有利な場合にポジションサイズを増加させる特別な乗数 このEAには、有効/無効を切り替えられる複数のテクニカルフィルターが含まれてい
FREE
BoxFibo MT5
Sergei Kiriakov
ユーティリティ
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
FREE
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (117)
エキスパート
NODE Neural EA は、 EURUSD 向けの 無料エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） であり、 ニューラルネットワーク を使って有望なトレード機会をフィルタリングし、自動売買をできる限りシンプルにします。 このEAは、 初日から簡単に使える ように設計されています。インストールしてリスクを設定すれば、内部ロジックが一貫した形でエントリーとイグジットを管理します。 ご利用を開始する前に、全てのパラメータとリスク哲学を理解するために、 完全版ユーザーガイド をお読みいただくことをおすすめします。 ガイドを読むにはこちらをクリック NODE の特徴 EURUSD に特化 ：全てのロジックが EURUSD 専用に最適化されており、単一マーケットをより深く、一貫性を持って分析できます。 すぐに運用可能 ：チャートにドラッグした瞬間から NODE は稼働できます。多数のパラメータや複雑な初期設定に悩まされる必要はありません。 ニューラルネットワークフィルター ：NODE のニューラルネットワークが市場環境を分析し、フィルターとして機能します。確率の低いシグナルを排除し、内部ロジックに合致
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
インディケータ
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
エキスパート
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
インディケータ
概要 このインジケーターは、クラシックな ドンチャンチャネル を強化したバージョンで、実践的なトレード機能を追加しています。 標準の3本線（上限、下限、中央線）に加え、 ブレイクアウト を検出し、チャート上に矢印で視覚的に表示します。また、チャートを見やすくするために、 現在のトレンド方向と逆側のラインのみを表示 します。 インジケーターの機能: 視覚的シグナル ：ブレイクアウト時にカラフルな矢印を表示 自動通知 ：ポップアップ、プッシュ通知、Eメール RSIフィルター ：市場の相対的な強弱に基づいてシグナルを検証 カスタマイズ可能 ：色、ラインの太さ、矢印コード、RSI閾値など 動作原理 ドンチャンチャネルは次のように計算します: 上限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最高値 下限線 ：直近N本のクローズ済みローソク足の最安値 中央線 ：最高値と最安値の平均値 上方ブレイクアウト は終値が上限線を超えたときに発生し、 下方ブレイクアウト は終値が下限線を下回ったときに発生します。 インジケーターは以下を行います: 3本のドンチャンラインを描画 方向転換後の最初のブレイクアウト
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
ライブラリ
このライブラリを使用すると、任意の EA を使用して取引を管理でき、説明に記載されているスクリプト コードを使用して任意の EA に簡単に統合でき、完全なプロセスを示すビデオのデモ例も利用できます。 - 指値注文、SL 指値注文、利食い指値注文の発行 - マーケット、SLマーケット、TPマーケットの注文を行う - 指値注文の変更 - 注文をキャンセルする - 注文のクエリ - レバレッジ、マージンの変更 - 位置情報の取得 もっと... MT5 に Binance チャートがない場合を除き、暗号チャートのレンタルはオプションです。 スクリプトのデモについては、 ここをクリックしてください トレーディングパネルでの取引をご希望の場合は、 この製品に興味があるかもしれません
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
ライブラリ
WalkForwardOptimizer library allows you to perform rolling and cluster walk-forward optimization of expert advisers (EA) in MetaTrader 5. To use the library include its header file WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh into your EA source code, add call provided functions as appropriate. Once the library is embedded into EA, you may start optimization according to the procedure described in the User guide . When it's finished, intermediate results are saved into a CSV file and some special global variables.
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
ライブラリ
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox is a special library that provides access to CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) reports straight from the MetaTrader terminal. The library includes all indicators that are based on these reports. With this library you do not need to purchase each MetaCOT indicator separately. Instead, you can obtain a single set of all 34 indicators including additional indicators that are not available as separate versions. The library supports all types of reports, and prov
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
ライブラリ
If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. Important: you need to have source code to properly implement the library. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Bi
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
ライブラリ
The library is dedicated to help manage your trades, calculate lot, trailing, partial close and other functions. Lot Calculation Mode 0: Fixed Lot. Mode 1: Martingale Lot (1,3,5,8,13) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 2: Multiplier Lot (1,2,4,8,16) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 3: Plus Lot (1,2,3,4,5) you can use it in different way calculate when loss=1 ,when profit=0. Mode 4: SL/Risk Lot calculate based on s
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
ライブラリ
This is a simplified and effective version of the library for walk forward analysis of trading experts. It collects data about the expert's trade during the optimization process in the MetaTrader tester and stores them in intermediate files in the "MQL5\Files" directory. Then it uses these files to automatically build a cluster walk forward report and rolling walk forward reports that refine it (all of them in one HTML file). Using the WalkForwardBuilder MT5 auxiliary script allows building othe
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
ライブラリ
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The library OrderBook History Library reads market book state in the past from archive files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The library can be embedded into you
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
ライブラリ
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
ライブラリ
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
ライブラリ
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
ライブラリ
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
ライブラリ
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
ライブラリ
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
ライブラリ
AO Core is the core of the optimization algorithm, it is a library built on the author's HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm) algorithm. Pay attention to the MT5 Optimization Booster product , which makes it very easy to manage the regular MT5 optimizer . An example of using AO Core is described in the article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756510 This hybrid algorithm is based on a genetic algorithm and contains the best qualities and properties of p
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
ライブラリ
EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
ライブラリ
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
ライブラリ
金融とトレーディング戦略の領域を深く掘り下げ、私は一連の実験を実施し、強化学習に基づくアプローチと強化学習を使用しないアプローチを調査することにしました。 これらの手法を適用して、私は現代のトレーディングにおけるユニークな戦略の重要性を理解する上で極めて重要な微妙な結論を導き出すことができました。 ニューラル ネットワーク アドバイザーは、初期段階では目覚ましい効率性を示したにもかかわらず、長期的には非常に不安定であることが判明しました。 市場のボラティリティ、トレンドの変化、外部事象などのさまざまな要因により、企業の運営に混乱が生じ、最終的には不安定化につながりました。 この経験を武器に、私は課題を受け入れ、独自のアプローチを開発し始めました。 私の焦点は、集められた最良のインジケーターを異なるパラメーター設定で利用するアドバイザーを作成することに集中していました。 このアドバイザーは、私の独自の戦略に基づいており、さまざまなパラメーター設定を持つ 14 の指標を同時に採用し、何時間ものデータ分析と綿密なテストから生まれました。
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
ライブラリ
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
ライブラリ
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
ライブラリ
このライブラリは、できるだけ簡単にMetaTrader上で直接OpenAIのAPIを使用するための手段として提供されます。 ライブラリの機能についてさらに詳しく知るには、次の記事をお読みください： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756098 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual 重要：EAを使用するには、OpenAI APIへのアクセスを許可するために、次のURLを追加する必要があります  添付画像に示されているように ライブラリを使用するには、次のリンクで見つけることができる次のヘッダーを含める必要があります:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756108 #import "StormWaveOpenAI.ex5" COpenAI *iOpenAI(string); CMessages *iMessages(void); CTools *iTools(void); #import これが、ライブラリを簡単に使用するため
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
ライブラリ
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
Molo kumalo
James Ngunyi Githemo
ライブラリ
Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
Kaseki
Ben Mati Mulatya
ライブラリ
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Nice Gold Trading NO1
Jie Tang
ライブラリ
********主な取引であるXAUSDは、テストの際、XAUSDに調整することを提案し、他の取引標的は利益効果を保証できない******** テストが必要な場合はメッセージを残してください（見たらすぐに返信します）、仕事の成果を保護するためには、特定のパラメータを入力する必要があります、システムのデフォルトのパラメータはスクリーンショットを元に戻す効果を実現できません！ テストが必要な場合はメッセージを残してください（見たらすぐに返信します）、仕事の成果を保護するためには、特定のパラメータを入力する必要があります、システムのデフォルトのパラメータはスクリーンショットを元に戻す効果を実現できません！ テストが必要な場合はメッセージを残してください（見たらすぐに返信します）、仕事の成果を保護するためには、特定のパラメータを入力する必要があります、システムのデフォルトのパラメータはスクリーンショットを元に戻す効果を実現できません！ ***************************************************************************
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
ライブラリ
この製品は過去3年間にわたって開発されてきました。MQL5プログラミング言語で人工知能や機械学習コードを扱うための最も高度なコードベースです。MetaTrader 5でAI搭載のトレーディングロボットやインジケーターを多数作成するために使用されています。 これは、MQL5向けの機械学習に関する無料のオープンソースプロジェクトのプレミアムバージョンです。こちらからアクセスできます:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 。無料版は機能が少なく、ドキュメントも不足しており、メンテナンスも不十分です。小規模なAIモデル向けに設計されています。 このプレミアム製品には、AI搭載のトレーディングロボットを効率的にコーディングするために必要なすべてが含まれています。 このライブラリを購入すべき理由は？ 非常に使いやすい。コードの構文は直感的で、PythonのScikit-learn、TensorFlow、Kerasなどの人気AIライブラリに似ています。 充実したドキュメント。多くの動画、サンプル、ドキュメントが用意されており、すぐに始められます。 計算効率に優れ
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
ライブラリ
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Pionex Crypto API EA Connector for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
ライブラリ
Pionex API EAコネクター for MT5 – MT5とのシームレスな統合 概要 Pionex API EAコネクター for MT5 は、 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) と Pionex API をスムーズに統合するツールです。トレーダーは MT5 から直接、取引の実行・管理、残高情報の取得、注文履歴の追跡ができます。 主な機能 アカウントと残高管理 Get_Balance(); – Pionex の現在のアカウント残高を取得。 注文の実行と管理 orderLimit(string symbol, string side, double size, double price); – 指定価格で 指値注文 を実行。 orderMarket(string symbol, string side, double size, double amount); – 指定量で 成行注文 を実行。 Cancel_Order(string symbol, string orderId); – ID による特定の注文のキャンセル。 Cancel_All_Order(stri
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
ライブラリ
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
ライブラリ
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
ライブラリ
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信