Close All Trades and Custom UI

Close All Trades - MT5 UI Tool Features - Trading Executions Simplified!

  • One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons: Instantly place buy or sell orders for trades with a single click, streamlining order execution from the desktop.

  • Customizable Lot Size & Parameters: Enter desired lot size, stop-loss (in decimal places e.g. 7 SL Units for 0.7 below or above for buy or sell), take-profit (in decimal places), and the number of trades before submitting (1,2,3,4,5 etc.), allowing precise control over each trade in a timely fashion.

  • Trade Management: Dedicated 'Close All', 'Close All Buy', and 'Close All Sell' buttons let users manage and exit multiple positions in a single action * the close all buy or sell button currently only closes the corresponding position at the top of your list but the close all executes as intended and I've made it work faster in the code, which the standard desktop and mobile app lacks, thus i created this to integrate my workflow when every second matters when things take a turn. This is the MT5 UI Tool that should have been built into the MT5 API but hasn't????. 

  • Trade Data Display: Shows live bid and ask prices for immediate reference, helping to optimize entry/exit decisions.

  • Advanced Controls: Desktop use only as you benefit from numeric input fields and grouped controls that are typically unavailable or harder to access on mobile. Having a setup to trade without the added stress to manage your open trades or execute a timely trading movement. Must have Algo Trading on for the buttons and set parameters to work*

Key Advantage 

The desktop tool’s batch close features (close all buys, sells, or all trades), customizable order parameters, and visual integration on the chart directly improve workflow for active traders—capabilities that the MT5 app does not natively support, as mobile users must close positions manually and lack consolidated one-click order management.

PS.

  • I'll try and upgrade the code to use the new MT5 functions for tickets to scan for those buy and sell trades if you have both open and want to close a specific type. If the sale of this product goes up and if more review from the community request for it. I'll upgrade the version if possible, for now it complicates the back end coding. Enjoy for now!


Рекомендуем также
Niguru Automatic Batch Trailing Stop for MT5
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Библиотеки
This trailing stop application will helping trader to set the trailing stop value for many open positions, that apply a grid or martingale strategy as a solution. So if you apply a grid or martingale strategy (either using an EA or trading manually), and you don't have an application to set a trailing stop, then this application is the solution. For EAs with a single shot strategy, just use the FREE trailing stop application which I have also shared on this forum.
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
Библиотеки
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester 2
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Эксперты
Quick and Easy to use Manual Trader and Risk Management Assistant  Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward Testing both on Active Account and Strategy Tester. Suited for Live Trading, Risk Management and also gives you the same Market Capabilities on Strategy tester Provides you with easy editing capabilities and exit strategies that you can Test. ON PROMOTION 
FREE
Three Moving Averages
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.2 (25)
Эксперты
Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии, основанной на взаимном расположении трех скользящих средних. Определение тренда производится путем анализа взаимного расположения быстрой (FastEMA), средней (MediumEMA) и медленной (Slow EMA) экспоненциально сглаженными скользящими средними: Покупка: FastEMA>MediumEMA>SlowEMA (тренд вверх). Продажа: FastEMA<MediumEMA<SlowEMA (тренд вниз). Параметры: Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_FastPeriod = 8; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_MediumPeriod = 38; Inp_Signal_ThreeEMA_SlowPeriod =
FREE
Manual Trade Strategy Tester
Sanele Celumusa Ngidi
Эксперты
Gives you a trading environment where you can do forward testing without the use of a live trading account. You will be able to trade the same Market without having to wait for the next day, but by just fast forwarding  on the strategy tester and going straight to that session. You can trade it over and over again without having to just look at the charts and have a bias analysis when  back testing on a chart that is not moving
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Эксперты
Особенность советника — простые базовые инструменты и логика работы. Здесь нет множества стратегий и десятков настроек, как у другого EA, он работает по одному алгоритму. Принцип работы — стратегия следования за трендом с попыткой получить максимальную доходность с поправкой на риск. Поэтому его можно рекомендовать начинающим. Его сильная сторона — принцип закрытия сделок. Его цель — не погоня за прибылью, а минимизация количества убыточных сделок. Советник не может похвастаться высокой доходнос
FREE
PropProtectorMT5
Alexander Berger
5 (2)
Утилиты
️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 5 The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account Why PropProtector? Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news. One single mistake can cost you your account! PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules. Main Features Daily Loss Limit Percentage or fixed amount Automatic closure of all trades Early warning a
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Backtesting Panel Pro
Igor Widiger
Утилиты
Погрузитесь в захватывающий мир ручной торговли и откройте для себя безграничные возможности, которые ждут впереди. Благодаря вашему опыту и чутью рынка вы сможете добиться впечатляющих успехов и постоянно расширять свое портфолио. Ручная торговля позволяет вам контролировать свои стратегии и решения и напрямую влиять на свою торговую деятельность. Благодаря вашим глубоким знаниям рынков и пониманию различных торговых инструментов у вас есть возможность конкретно определять возможности и соверш
FREE
KING Fusion MACD Vol
Ahmed Al-askar
Индикаторы
- وصف المنتج - مؤشر احترافي متكامل لا يعد KING Fusion MACD-Vol من KING TRADING EA مجرد MACD آخر — فهو عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات تداول كاملة تجمع بين مؤشرات احترافية متعددة في نافذة فرعية واحدة أنيقة. لم تعد بحاجة إلى تحميل مخططك بأدوات منفصلة. يجمع هذا المؤشر بين: MACD مع خطوط مزدوجة ورسم بياني مكبر رسم بياني ملون ومثبت بالحجم ملصقات ديناميكية مع قيم المؤشرات في الوقت الفعلي (ATR، ADX، RSI، Volume) عداد تنازلي للبار التنبيهات المتقاطعة (مرئية + صوتية) كل ما تحتاجه من الوضوح والسرعة والدقة -
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Эксперты
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Эксперты
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Эксперты
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
One thousand Pip Direction
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Эксперты
One thousand Pip  Set1:TP/SL 20kpip. Set2:TP/SL 10kpip. Set3: TP/SL 5k pip. Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip. Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip. Rate Prop FTMO Broker.  Only Pair DE40, US100, US30. Automatic added EU London Session. This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell. Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry". Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
FREE
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Эксперты
Этот советник торгует с использованием пересечения скользящих средних. Он предлагает полностью настраиваемые параметры, гибкие настройки управления позициями, а также множество полезных функций, таких как настраиваемые торговые сессии и режим мартингейла и обратного мартингейла. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Все продукты ] Простота использования и контроля Полностью настраиваемые параметры скользящей средней Он реализуе
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Эксперты
Суть системы заключается в идентификации момента формирования "разворотной" композитной свечи с заданными характеристиками (размер свечи в пунктах, структура теней). В анализе японских свечей аналогами подобных разворотных моделей являются "Молот" (Hammer) и "Повешенный" (Hanging Man), но в данной системе тело свечи не обязательно должно быть маленьким, а результирующая свеча строится из нескольких свечей. Входные параметры системы: Range - задает максимальное количество баров, которые будут уча
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
BoxFibo MT5
Sergei Kiriakov
Утилиты
It is just an alternative fibo lines. mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines, this utilites was written for mt4, but for mt5 it may not be particularly useful. A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correct
FREE
Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Утилиты
Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
FREE
NODE Neural EA for MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.17 (117)
Эксперты
NODE Neural EA — это БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ советник для EURUSD , который использует нейронную сеть для фильтрации лучших рыночных возможностей и максимально упрощает алгоритмическую торговлю. Он разработан так, чтобы быть простым в использовании с первого дня : вы устанавливаете его, настраиваете риск и позволяете внутренней логике стабильно управлять входами и выходами. Перед началом работы мы рекомендуем прочитать полное руководство пользователя , чтобы понять все настройки и философию управления риском:
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Индикаторы
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Эксперты
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (5)
Утилиты
Советник предназначен для защиты счета, фиксации прибыли (убытка) и отображения текущей прибыли. Защита торгового счета осуществляется путем закрытия всех открытых ордеров в терминале и/или закрытия всех графиков.  При запуске советника с параметрами по умолчанию, он будет отображать только информацию по вашему счету и будет иметь уменьшенный размер. Далее вы можете установить условия, при которых будет происходить защита вашего торгового счета.   Лимиты прибыли и убытков могут быть установлены
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Библиотеки
Эта библиотека позволит вам управлять сделками с использованием любого вашего советника, и ее очень легко интегрировать в любой советник, что вы можете сделать самостоятельно с помощью кода сценария, упомянутого в описании, а также демонстрационных примеров на видео - Размещайте лимитные ордера, SL-лимитные и тейк-профитные лимитные ордера. - Размещайте ордера Market, SL-Market, TP-Market - Изменить лимитный ордер - Отменить заказ - Запрос заказов - Изменение кредитного плеча, маржи - По
WalkForwardOptimizer MT5
Stanislav Korotky
3.78 (9)
Библиотеки
Библиотека WalkForwardOptimizer позволяет выполнить пошаговую и кластерную форвард-оптимизацию ( walk-forward optimization ) советника в МетаТрейдер 5. Для использования необходимо включить заголовочный файл WalkForwardOptimizer.mqh в код советника и добавить необходимые вызовы функций. Когда библиотека встроена в советник, можно запускать оптимизацию в соответствии с процедурой, описанной в Руководстве пользователя . По окончанию оптимизации промежуточные результаты сохраняются в CSV-файл и наб
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox MT5
Vasiliy Sokolov
4 (4)
Библиотеки
MetaCOT 2 CFTC ToolBox - это специальная библиотека, предоставляющая доступ к отчетам CFTC (U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission) прямо в терминале MetaTrader. Она включает все индикаторы, построенные на основе этих отчетов. Имея эту библиотеку Вам нет необходимости приобретать каждый индикатор MetaCOT в отдельности. Вместо этого, Вы получаете набор сразу из всех 34 индикаторов, в который входят также индикаторы недоступные в виде отдельной версии. Библиотека поддерживает все типы отчетов,
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Библиотеки
Binance Library MetaTrader 5 позволяет использовать его в советниках для торговли и индикаторах для бирж Binance.com и Binance.us напрямую из терминала. Библиотека поддерживает все классы активов на бирже: Spot, USD-M и COIN-M фьючерсы. Доступны все необходимые функции для торговой деятельности: Добавление инструментов с Binance в список символов MetaTrader 5 Получение информации о парах и спецификациях Получение Ask, Bid и времени последней сделки по всем парам Загрузка исторических данных для
Trades Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Библиотеки
Эта библиотека предназначена для помощи в управлении сделками, расчета лота, трейлинга, частичного закрытия и других функций. Расчет лота Mode 0: фиксированный лот. Mode 1: Лот по Мартингейлу (1,3,5,8,13) может по-разному использоваться для расчета при убытке=1, при прибыли=0. Mode 2: Лот по Множителю (1,2,4,8,16) может по-разному использоваться для расчета при убытке=1, при прибыли=0. Mode 3: Лот по Инкременту (1,2,3,4,5) может по-разному использоваться для расчета при убытке=1, при прибыли=0.
WalkForwardLight MT5
Stanislav Korotky
Библиотеки
Это упрощенная и эффективная версия библиотеки для walk-forward анализа торговых экспертов. Она собирает данные о торговле эксперта во время процесса его оптимизации в тестере MetaTrader и сохраняет их в промежуточные файлы в каталоге MQL5\Files. Затем на основе этих файлов автоматически строится кластерный walk-forward отчет и уточняющие его rolling walk-forward отчеты (все они - в одном HTML-файле). С помощью вспомогательного скрипта WalkForwardBuilder MT5 можно на тех же промежуточных файлах
OrderBook History Library
Stanislav Korotky
3 (2)
Библиотеки
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данная библиотека OrderBook History Library позволяет считывать состояния стакана в прошлом из архивов, создаваемых
BitMEX Trading API
Romeu Bertho
5 (1)
Библиотеки
Cryptocurrency analysis has never been easier with Crypto Charts for MetaTrader 5. Now, trading on BitMEX has never been easier with BitMEX Trading API for MetaTrader 5. BitMEX Trading API library was built to be as easy to use as possible. Just include the library into your Expert Advisor or Script, call the corresponding methods and start trading! Features Trade on BitMEX and BitMEX Testnet. Build and automate your strategies. Concern more with the trading strategy logic and less with the co
Goliath Mt5
Nicolokondwani Biscaldi
Библиотеки
Goliath MT5 - scalper fully automated Expert Advisor for medium-volatile forex markets P roperties: The Library trades 10 currency pairs (USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, NZDUSD, CADCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, AUDJPY) The Library does not use martingale The Library sets a fixed stop loss and take profit for all orders The Library only trades a user input volume The Library can be installed on any currency pair and any timeframe Recommendations: Before using on a real account, t
Binance Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
5 (1)
Библиотеки
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Spot Market from MT5 platform. Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit and StopMarket Support Testnet mode Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header   file and EA sample   https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1kjUX7Hyy02EiwTLgVi8qdaCNvNzazjln Copy Binance.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  BinanceEA-Sample.mq5 to folder \MQL5\Experts 3. Allow WebRequest from MT5
Binance Futures Library
Hadil Mutaqin SE
Библиотеки
The library is used to develop automatic trading on Binance Futures Market from MT5 platform. Support Binance Futures USD-M and COIN-M Support Testnet mode Support all order types: Limit, Market, StopLimit, StopMarket, StopLoss and TakeProfit Automatically display the chart on the screen Usage: 1. Open MQL5 demo account 2. Download Header file and EA sample https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=17fWrZFeMZoSvH9-2iv4WDJhcyxG2eW17 Copy BinanceFutures.mqh to folder \MQL5\Include Copy  Bina
K Trade Lib Pro 5
Kaijun Wang
Библиотеки
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 5.ex5"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
More BackTest Results
Yu Zhang
Библиотеки
1. What is this The MT5 system comes with very few optimization results. Sometimes we need to study more results. This library allows you to output more results during backtest optimization. It also supports printing more strategy results in a single backtest. 2. Product Features The results of the optimized output are quite numerous. CustomMax can be customized. The output is in the Common folder. It is automatically named according to the name of the EA, and the name of the same EA will be au
AO Core
Andrey Dik
3.67 (3)
Библиотеки
AO Core - ядро алгоритма оптимизации, это библиотека, построенная на авторском алгоритме HMA (hybrid metaheuristic algorithm). Обратите внимание на продукт  MT5 Optimization Booster , который позволяет очень просто управлять штатным оптимизатором МТ5. Пример применения AO Core описан в статье: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14183 https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/756509 Данный гибридный алгоритм основан на генетическом алгоритме и содержит лучшие качества и свойства популяционных алгоритмов
EA Toolkit
Esteban Thevenon
Библиотеки
EA Toolkit   is a library that allows any developer to quickly and easily program Advisor experts. It includes many functions and enumerations such as trailing stop, lot, stop loss management, market trading authorisations, price table updates, trading conditions and many more. Installation + Documentation : You will find all the information to install this library and the documentation of its functions on this GitHub : https://github.com/Venon282/Expert-Advisor-Toolkit WARNING : The installat
SRZ Intelligent trading AI system
Guo Zhi Shi
Библиотеки
Hello everyone! I am a professional MQL programmer , Making EAs, Indicators and Trading Tools for my clients all over the world. I build 3-7 programs every week but I seldomly sell any ready-made Robots. Because I am fastidious and good strategy is so few...  this EA is the only one so far I think its good enough to be published here.  As we all know, the Ichimoku indicator has become world popular for decades, but still, only few people knows the right way of using it, and if we check the clo
Ak47tutu
Dian Zhou
Библиотеки
Применяя эти методы, мне удалось прийти к тонкому выводу, который имеет решающее значение для понимания важности уникальных стратегий в современной торговле. Хотя нейросетевой советник показал впечатляющую эффективность на начальных этапах, в долгосрочной перспективе он оказался крайне нестабильным. Различные факторы, такие как колебания рынка, изменения тенденций, внешние события и т. д., приводят к хаотичности его работы и в конечном итоге приводят к нестабильности. Получив этот опыт, я принял
TG Risk Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Библиотеки
Introducing "TG Risk Service Manager" — your comprehensive toolkit for swift and precise risk management and lot size calculations in the dynamic world of trading. Designed to streamline development processes and enhance trading strategies, this indispensable library equips developers with essential tools for optimizing risk assessment and trade profitability. Metatrader4 Version |  All Products  |  Contact   Key Features: Efficient Lot Size Calculation : Harness the power of precise lot size c
TG Trade Service Manager MT5
Daciana Elena Chirica
Библиотеки
Introducing "TG Trade Service Manager" — your all-in-one solution for seamless trade management in both MQL4 and MQL5 environments. With a focus on speed, reliability, and convenience, this powerful library simplifies the complexities of trade execution and management, empowering developers with a single interface for enhanced efficiency. Metatrader4 Version   |   All Products   |   Contact   Key Features: Unified Interface : TG Trade Service Manager" provides a unified interface for   MQL4   an
OpenAI Library MT5
VitalDefender Inc.
Библиотеки
Данная библиотека предлагается как средство для использования API OpenAI напрямую в MetaTrader максимально простым способом. Для получения дополнительной информации о возможностях библиотеки прочитайте следующую статью: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756106 The files needed to use the library can be found here: Manual ВАЖНО: Для использования EA необходимо добавить следующий URL для доступа к API OpenAI  как показано на приложенных изображениях Для использования библиотеки необходимо включит
Automated Timed Order Placement System
Jun Ze Guo
Библиотеки
Here   is   the   English translation   of   your   description   for   the EA   (Expert   Advisor): --- This   is a   time -based   automatic trading   EA . It allows   you   to   set the   exact   time   for trading , down   to   the   second , and   specify the   maximum number   of   orders . You   can choose   to   place   either   buy   or   sell   orders . It   is possible to   set take   profit and   stop   loss   points . Additionally , you can   specify   how   long after   placing  
Molo kumalo
James Ngunyi Githemo
Библиотеки
Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
Kaseki
Ben Mati Mulatya
Библиотеки
The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
Nice Gold Trading NO1
Jie Tang
Библиотеки
* * * * * Основные транзакции XAUUSD, если во время тестирования рекомендуется настроить на XAUUSD, другие торговые объекты не могут гарантировать рентабельность * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * Оставьте сообщение, которое нужно протестировать (вы ответите в первый раз после просмотра), чтобы защитить результаты работы, необходимо ввести определенные параметры, параметры по умолчанию системы не могут достичь эффекта, показанного в отзыве скриншота! Оставьте сообщение, которое нужно протестиров
Artificial Intelligence ML
Omega J Msigwa
Библиотеки
Этот продукт разрабатывался в течение последних 3 лет. Это самая продвинутая кодовая база для работы со всеми видами кода искусственного интеллекта и машинного обучения на языке программирования MQL5. Он использовался для создания множества торговых роботов и индикаторов на основе ИИ в MetaTrader 5. Это премиум-версия бесплатного и открытого проекта по машинному обучению для MQL5, ссылка здесь:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . Бесплатная версия имеет меньше функций, менее документирована и
Shawrie
Kevin Kipkoech
Библиотеки
This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
Pionex Crypto API EA Connector for MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Библиотеки
Pionex API EA Connector для MT5 – Бесшовная интеграция с MT5 Обзор Pionex API EA Connector для MT5 позволяет бесшовно интегрировать MetaTrader 5 (MT5) с Pionex API . Этот мощный инструмент дает возможность трейдерам выполнять и управлять сделками, получать информацию о балансе и отслеживать историю ордеров — всё прямо из MT5 . Основные функции Управление аккаунтом и балансом Get_Balance(); – Получение текущего баланса аккаунта на Pionex . Исполнение и управление ордерами orderLimit(string
Bookeepr
Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Библиотеки
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Библиотеки
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Close All Orders No1
Jie Tang
Библиотеки
快速关仓，无需任何操作。 当前版本的一键关仓主要针对的是来不及手动关仓的情况，目前是不分交易标的类别，是对所有的持仓进行关仓。 未来可能升级的方向： 1、分类别、分标的关仓。 适用场景：开了多个标的的仓位，并且波动不一，快速频繁的波动影响了整体的判断。 2、增加只关闭盈利仓位、只关闭亏损仓位。 适用场景：持仓较多，趋势发生变化。 个人建议：一般建议选择一键全部关仓，因为如果行情与持仓方向一致，只关闭盈利仓位无形就是扩大了亏损。如果行情方向与持仓方向相反，只关闭亏损仓位，当前已盈利的后面又会变为亏损，盈利无法变现。 3、按照仓位顺序由大到小关仓、按照仓位顺序由小到大关仓。 适用 场景：行情发生波动，对于未来行情判断把握不确定的，可根据自己需求选择仓位关仓顺序，由大到小关仓的话，可以避免亏损的进一步扩大。 4、减小仓位量，保持绝对的安全距离。 适用 场景：对未来趋势相对确定，不想错过当前行情，但是认为当前持仓体量又有点大，想降低仓位。
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв