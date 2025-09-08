PortfolioVaR

PortfolioVaR Multi-Label Indicator: Your Ultimate Risk Manager

Are you a serious trader who holds multiple positions across different symbols and currencies? If so, you need a clear, objective measure of your total portfolio risk. The PortfolioVaR Multi-Label indicator is the essential tool you've been waiting for, providing real-time, consolidated risk data directly on your MT5 chart.

What is Value at Risk (VaR)?

Value at Risk (VaR) is a fundamental concept in finance that measures the potential loss a portfolio can experience over a specific time period with a certain level of confidence. Simply put, it answers the question: "What is the maximum amount I could lose over the next day with 95% confidence?"

This indicator calculates historical VaR by analyzing your past returns. It is a powerful statistical measure that helps you understand and manage your exposure to market volatility.

Why is This Indicator a Necessity?

Trading without a clear understanding of your total portfolio risk is like sailing without a compass. While you might know the risk of a single position, calculating the aggregated risk across dozens of open trades is complex and time-consuming.

The PortfolioVaR Multi-Label indicator solves this problem instantly. It automates the entire process, aggregating all your open positions and calculating your portfolio's VaR. This allows you to make informed decisions, manage your risk more effectively, and protect your capital from unexpected market swings.

Key Strengths & Features

  • Real-Time & Consolidated: Get a single, clear measure of your total portfolio risk, updated continuously on your chart.

  • Multi-Currency Portfolio Support: A unique and powerful feature. The indicator automatically converts all your positions into a single Base Currency of your choice, ensuring accurate risk calculation for portfolios with diverse currency pairs.

  • Flexible Display Options: Choose to display VaR at the industry-standard 95% confidence level, the more conservative 99%, or both, giving you full control over your risk perspective.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the label's appearance to fit your chart perfectly. Customize the position, font size, color, and text prefixes for a clean, professional look.

  • Intuitive & Easy to Use: No complex setup is required. Simply attach the indicator to any chart, and it will automatically analyze all your open positions in your account.

  • Absolute and Percentage VaR: See your VaR as both an absolute monetary value (e.g., "$1,500") and a percentage of your total portfolio value (e.g., "1.25%"), providing complete context for your risk exposure.

Take control of your risk management and trade with confidence. Add the PortfolioVaR Multi-Label indicator to your toolkit today.


