VSA Wyckoff Volume
- Göstergeler
- Nguyen Huu Chung
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 19 Eylül 2025
Volume indicator judging level of volume per bar accordingly to Volume Spread Analysis rules. It allows either to set static volume levels or dynamic ones based on ratio comparable to Moving Average. Bars are coloured based on ratio or static levels, visually presenting level of Volume (low, average, high, ultra high).
- added predefined settings for time to calculate Session Average for EU and US markets
Release Notes- Fixed and optimised calculations of Session Average Volume
