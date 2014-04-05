Universal System Forex
- Göstergeler
- Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Hello community, on this occasion I'm here to introduce you to
Universal Professional Trading System
🎯 MAIN PURPOSE
This is an advanced and universal technical indicator designed to work in any market (Forex, Metals, Cryptocurrencies, etc.) and any timeframe. It's not an EA that trades automatically, but rather a comprehensive analysis and signals system.
🔧 KEY FEATURES
1. AUTOMATIC SYMBOL DETECTION
Automatically identifies asset types (Forex, Gold, Silver, Crypto, JPY pairs)
Automatically adjusts parameters based on the market
Calculates specific point multipliers and pip values
2. SMART EMA SYSTEM
Fast EMA (default 21) and Slow EMA (default 50)
Universal breakout detection
Automatic timeframe adaptation
3. DYNAMIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
Automatically calculates S/R levels using ATR
Counts "touches" to validate level strength
Adjustable sensitivity based on the market
4. MULTIPLE SIGNAL SYSTEM
🚀 BUY signals: Bullish breakout + technical confirmations
💥 SELL signals: Bearish breakout + confirmations Techniques
📈📉 MACD Divergences: Automatically detect divergences
Signal Quality System (Standard vs. Premium)
5. ADVANCED TECHNICAL CONFIRMATIONS
RSI with overbought/oversold levels
MACD with signal line
Confirmation by volume
Proximity to S/R levels
Detection of RSI and MACD divergences
🎨 VISUAL ELEMENTS
Lines on the chart:
Fast EMA (light blue)
Slow EMA (dark orange)
Dynamic support (green, dotted line)
Dynamic resistance (red, dotted line)
Signal arrows:
🚀 BUY arrow (lime green)
💥 SELL arrow (crimson red)
📈 Bullish MACD divergence (gold)
📉 Bearish MACD divergence (orange)
⚙️ PARAMETERS CONFIGURABLE
Universal:
Auto-symbol detection ON/OFF
Custom point multiplier
Automatic timescale adaptation
EMAs:
Fast and slow EMA periods
Show/hide EMAs
Support/Resistance:
Calculation period
Minimum strength (number of touches)
Sensitivity
Trading signals:
Volume confirmation
Minimum volume multiplier
Confirmation candles
Visual and audible alerts
🧠 OPERATIONAL LOGIC
A BUY signal requires:
Bullish breakout from the fast EMA
Major bullish trend (fast EMA > slow EMA)
RSI in a favorable zone (35-70)
Bullish and rising MACD
Volume confirmation (optional)
A SELL signal requires:
6. Bearish breakout from the fast EMA
7. Major bearish trend (Fast EMA < Slow EMA)
8. RSI in favorable zone (30-65)
9. Bearish and decreasing MACD
10. Volume confirmation (optional)
🌟 UNIQUE FEATURES
1. Anti-Spam System:
Maximum 1 alert per minute
Verifies that there are no recent signals in the zone
2. Signal Quality:
Classifies signals as "Standard" or "Premium"
Premium signals have more technical confirmations
3. Real-Time Information System:
Complete market analysis in the commentary
Trend status, RSI, MACD, volume
Quality assessment of the current setup
4. Universal Adaptation:
Works equally well on M1 as on D1
Adaptable to Forex, metals, cryptocurrencies
Automatically adjusts tolerances and filters
📊 DASHBOARD
Displays in real time:
Trend status and Distance between EMAs
Position relative to the EMAs
Current RSI analysis
MACD status
Volume analysis
Proximity to S/R levels
⚡ ADVANTAGES
Completely universal: works in any market
Self-adaptive: adjusts automatically to different conditions
Multiple confirmations: reduces false signals
Quality system: distinguishes better signals
Comprehensive information: comprehensive market analysis
This is a very comprehensive and professional system that combines multiple technical analysis techniques into a single universal tool. Perfect for traders who want a comprehensive analysis without having to use multiple indicators.