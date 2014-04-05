Order Flow Imbalance

Order Flow Imbalance Indicator

Description

The Order Flow Imbalance Indicator is a technical analysis tool that measures the imbalance between bullish and bearish order flow over a specified period. This indicator helps traders identify prevailing market sentiment and potential reversal points.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes order flow for each candle:

  • Bull Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is higher than the opening price (green candles)

  • Bear Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is lower than the opening price (red candles)

  • Imbalance is calculated as the difference between the sum of bull order flow and bear order flow over the set period

Signal Interpretation

  • Positive values (green histogram) – bullish order flow dominates, indicating buyer strength

  • Negative values (red histogram) – bearish order flow dominates, indicating seller strength

  • Zero line – equilibrium between buyers and sellers

Trading Applications

  1. Trend Confirmation – imbalance in the direction of the trend confirms its strength

  2. Divergence Analysis – divergence between price and indicator may signal potential reversals

  3. Accumulation/Distribution Zones – prolonged periods of imbalance indicate large player activity

Settings

  • Period – number of candles for calculating the imbalance (default: 10)

Features

  • Displays in a separate panel below the main chart

  • Histogram format for clear visualization

  • Color coding: green for bullish imbalance, red for bearish imbalance

  • Suitable for all timeframes and trading instruments

This indicator is particularly effective when combined with other technical analysis tools for a comprehensive market assessment.


