Description

Order Flow Imbalance Indicator

The Order Flow Imbalance Indicator is a technical analysis tool that measures the imbalance between bullish and bearish order flow over a specified period. This indicator helps traders identify prevailing market sentiment and potential reversal points.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes order flow for each candle:

Bull Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is higher than the opening price (green candles)

Bear Order Flow – volume of candles where the closing price is lower than the opening price (red candles)

Imbalance is calculated as the difference between the sum of bull order flow and bear order flow over the set period

Signal Interpretation

Positive values (green histogram) – bullish order flow dominates, indicating buyer strength

Negative values (red histogram) – bearish order flow dominates, indicating seller strength

Zero line – equilibrium between buyers and sellers

Trading Applications

Trend Confirmation – imbalance in the direction of the trend confirms its strength Divergence Analysis – divergence between price and indicator may signal potential reversals Accumulation/Distribution Zones – prolonged periods of imbalance indicate large player activity

Settings

Period – number of candles for calculating the imbalance (default: 10)

Features

Displays in a separate panel below the main chart

Histogram format for clear visualization

Color coding: green for bullish imbalance, red for bearish imbalance

Suitable for all timeframes and trading instruments

This indicator is particularly effective when combined with other technical analysis tools for a comprehensive market assessment.



