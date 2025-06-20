Ex Calibur MT4

🗡️ Ex-Calibur EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.

✅ Powerful Inside Bar Strategy

- Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points

- Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis

- Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts

✅ Advanced Risk Management

- Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits

- Automatic Break Even to protect capital

- Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility

- Maximum spread control to avoid unfavorable market conditions

✅ Professional Money Management

- Lot Multiplier for profit optimization

- Automatic lot size validation according to broker rules

- Smart order management with expiration time limits

✅ Comprehensive Monitoring Features

- Real-time profit/loss display with color indicators

- Direct spread monitoring on chart

- Push notifications and sound alerts for every trading signal

- Elegant interface with informative display

✅ User-Friendly

- Easy setup with customizable parameters

- Clean and professional chart display

- Complete parameter documentation

🎯 Perfect for:

- Traders seeking automated trading system with Inside Bar strategy

- Investors demanding strict risk management

- Traders who value informative visualization and monitoring

💎 Advantages:

The results of the Backtest are positive, as can be seen from the attached image document. However, it is recommended to try the demo version and do your own backtest before buying to strengthen your level of confidence in this Ex-Calibur EA.





Backtest results are not a guarantee for the same results in the future because market movements are very volatile.



