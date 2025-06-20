Ex Calibur MT4

🗡️ Ex-Calibur EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.

 Key Features:

 Powerful Inside Bar Strategy
- Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points
- Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis
- Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts

 Advanced Risk Management
- Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits
- Automatic Break Even to protect capital
- Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market volatility
- Maximum spread control to avoid unfavorable market conditions

 Professional Money Management
- Lot Multiplier for profit optimization
- Automatic lot size validation according to broker rules
- Smart order management with expiration time limits

 Comprehensive Monitoring Features
- Real-time profit/loss display with color indicators
- Direct spread monitoring on chart
- Push notifications and sound alerts for every trading signal
- Elegant interface with informative display

 User-Friendly
- Easy setup with customizable parameters
- Clean and professional chart display
- Complete parameter documentation

🎯 Perfect for:
- Traders seeking automated trading system with Inside Bar strategy
- Investors demanding strict risk management
- Traders who value informative visualization and monitoring

💎 Advantages:

- Optimized code for best performance

📌 Recomendation:

- Recomended for spread under 200 points

 Sharpen your trading decisions with Ex-Calibur EA - Your reliable trading partner for optimal results! 🚀

The results of the Backtest are positive, as can be seen from the attached image document. However, it is recommended to try the demo version and do your own backtest before buying to strengthen your level of confidence in this Ex-Calibur EA.

Backtest results are not a guarantee for the same results in the future because market movements are very volatile.

Thank you for those who want to try this Ex-Calibur EA to be used as a tool to help you in trading activities.


Önerilen ürünler
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Powerful Price Action EA for MT4
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Powerful Price Action Engulfing Doji Robot MT4 version Package Contains: (Price includes both versions) SET files in Comment section. 1. Powerful Price Action EA Advanced Version with NomadTrader Money Management System: --Full EA with all adjustable settings and parameters to tweak or optimize. --It uses the NomadTrader Money Management system with Dynamic exit strategy based on Price %(percent) based Stop loss, Take Profit and Adjustable Time Filter to 1 minute preciseness, all parameters a
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Forex Mentors Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Göstergeler
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Göstergeler
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Göstergeler
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Snow Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Uzman Danışmanlar
SNOW EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on EURGBP chart ONLY . (if you are testing EA, you need to backtest on every single Symbols. This is an MT4 backtest limitation.) Currency pairs :   EURGBP,EURCHF,AUDCAD,GBPCAD,NZDCAD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN ac
Astron Eagle
Gianluca Guarino
Uzman Danışmanlar
ASTRON EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way. Live Performance Click here . Installation : Load on GBPUSD . Currency pairs :   GBPUSD. Timeframe:   M15. Minimum account balance:  500$. Broker:  The system is not affected by spread and slippage but it is preferable to use an ECN account. Type of System: Trend-Following. ----------Settings--------- Close at pips Profit : Take profit in pips Fixed Lot Size : Set Fixed Lot v
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Uzman Danışmanlar
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Uzman Danışmanlar
The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator. The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator. The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.  There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit. It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time. Metod_1                                            Marcet order Metod_2                         
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
GoldSSS
Ilia Serov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, 15 dakikalık bir zaman diliminde altınla çalışmak üzere tasarlandı. Tüm spot pazar araçlarında çalışmak için kolayca optimize edilmiştir. Ancak altın, gün içi ticarette geniş bir yelpazeye sahip olduğundan, robotu altınla çalışmak için kullanmak en iyisidir. Herhangi bir zaman dilimi için optimize edebilirsiniz. 5 ondalık basamağa sahip hesaplardaki döviz çiftleriyle çalışmak için, takip eden durdurma ve adımın 10 ile çarpılması gerekir. Takip eden durdurma, hemen hemen tüm fiyat momentum
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4
Song Jinwook
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Trend Switch EA MT4 Merhaba yatırımcılar! Bitcoin'in en iyi EA'sını geliştirmeyi tamamladık! Kendi geliştirdiğimiz eğrilik sinyallerine dayalı giriş! Lastik bandın hareketinden ilham alınarak çeşitli fizik yasaları uygulandı! Giriş: S_kappa hesaplamasından sonra trend yönünü girin Koruma: Martin Gale faz stop, ardışık toplam kayıp stop Semboller: BTC önerilir ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ Varsayılan ayar değeri TF for signal calc (independent of chart) = PERIOD_H1 ATR lookback (scale) = 60 Z-
TraderAiz Btp Pro
Zhen Wei Huang
Uzman Danışmanlar
! register Interactive Broker   https://ibkr.com/referral/zhenwei375 Hi！ I will be happy if you subscibe to my youtube channel.  # youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4fZRTNdAcHJMDm71MyMkew?sub_confirmation=1 ! Current EA Works Until 2022.03.10 ! First Backtest By Your Self https://github.com/aizwellenstan/MQL4_Backtest_Results/blob/main/TraderAiz_btp_Pro_Backtest.ex4 Broker: ICMarkets Raw Spread Account Works On D1 H4 TimeFrame # Pairs ------------ EURUSD US500 JP225 USTEC AU
Garuda Fire MT4
Maldini Yoga Pratama
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Garuda Fire MT4 .This is the logical development of EA Dragon Fire ultimate, with the addition of better logic and confirmation than before.   EA Garuda Fire MT4   is a trend following system for swing trading based on PLT indicator filtered by I-gentor LSMA. no need to add any indicators because everything is included in this EA code, so the trading decisions are simple and immediate without confusion that can result from the use of many indicators Only   10 download  of the EA left  at $69
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
EA Trending Topik
Rohim
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our "Trending Topik" Forex Expert Advisor works based on several non-lagging Forex indicators and combined with Swing High/Low, Break Trendline , break candle stick, ADR Daily and support, pivot, resisten daily , searching current major trends and looking for the best momentum with built-in Hidden Profit, StopLoss, BreakEvent and Trailling. It works on multi pair and multi timeframe like GOLD/XAUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURJPY and others.  Trending Topik EA Concept EA Trending Topik is the latest
Garuda Empire
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Göstergeler
The Garuda Empire - Binary Options Experience the epitome of trading synthesis where the time-honored Ichimoku methodology seamlessly intertwines with revered Western indicators. It's a harmonious blend—Europe shaking hands with Japan, a true testament to the power of global financial collaboration. With years of dedicated observation and analysis, I've come to one conclusion: Mastery is achieved through specialization. My journey with the EURJPY has been transformative, leading to the birth of
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Forex Sniper Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
Dear Trader It is my pleasure to introduce to you my tool called the " Forex Sniper Indicator" . The major aim of this tool is to help serious traders and investors in all type of Financial Markets to catch price next movement right at the moment the price direction is about to change. This tool can be used to snipe the price direction in both down trend, uptrend and ranging markets. This tool can be used as the stand alone tool though it may be combined with other tools as well. My goal is to h
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Uzman Danışmanlar
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Göstergeler
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Cleopatra EA
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! EA, düşük düşüşle 3,5 yıllık istikrarlı ticaret ile canlı bir sicile sahiptir: Canlı performans MT4 versiyonu burada bulunabilir "Kleopatra EA" stratejisini, güzel ve akıllı bir tasarım olan Kleopatra'yı, gücünün çok yönlülük olduğu yerde sürekli uyum sağlayan bir kurtarma formuyla sunuyorum. Ana stratejisi, piyasayı esnekliği içinde okumaktır, giriş aralığını farklı şekillerde analiz edebileceğiz. Bu, pazar haberlerine yönelik sorguların ele alınmasıyla, farklı tf ve far
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Yardımcı programlar
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Yardımcı programlar
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Yardımcı programlar
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Yardımcı programlar
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Yardımcı programlar
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Yardımcı programlar
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Yardımcı programlar
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Yardımcı programlar
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Yardımcı programlar
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Yardımcı programlar
Bu panel, ticarette hem yeni başlayan hem de profesyonel yatırımcılara yardımcı olmak için oluşturuldu. Ana işlevler: Tüm zaman dilimlerinde potansiyel piyasa tersine dönüşlerine ilişkin sinyaller Haber çıkışından 5 dakika önce bildirir 5 dakika içinde işlem seanslarının kesişimi hakkında bildirimde bulunur Bildirimleri e-postaya, telefona veya terminale gönderir Gün boyunca her enstrüman direncini ve destek çizgisini hesaplar Ortalama alırken her bir enstrümandaki risklerin aşılmasına izin
Golden Shield EA
Wei Xiang Huang
Yardımcı programlar
HURRICANE EA is a compilation based on the volatility unique to XAUUSD (GOLD), which is a trading tool with simple internal operation logic but not ordinary, which uses martingale + hedging + trending as a set of operating modes. Expert was born by collecting and learning a large amount of historical data, combined with the characteristics of the variety and using it countless times to test the market. Please do not believe that there will be any complex algorithm in the market that can accurate
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
Yardımcı programlar
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
MM Trade Assist
Money Mint LLC
Yardımcı programlar
Moneymin Ticaret Yardımı tüccarlar için bir oyun değiştiricidir. Bu hepsi bir arada kontrol paneli, profesyonel ticaretin gücünü parmaklarınızın ucuna sokar ve ticaretinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşımaya güç verir. Sezgisel tasarımı ve zengin özellikleri ile zengin işlevselliği ile Moneymint Ticaret Yardımı, sipariş giriş ve çıkışının karmaşıklıklarını basitleştirir ve size başarılı olmanız gereken kenarı verir. İster deneyimli bir tüccar olun, ister yeni başlıyor olun, bu güçlü araç kârınızı en
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Yardımcı programlar
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Yardımcı programlar
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
Yardımcı programlar
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
TPS Manual Auto Trading Ea
Gopal Goswami
Yardımcı programlar
"TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner This is Plug on Play to enjoy Manual Trading Management , Mobile Trading :- install on vps after  Use this ea work with mobile . Take your trading experience to the next level with the TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA – the perfect blend of human expertise and automated precision. Seamless Transition: Seamlessly switch between manual and automated trading modes to match your preferred trading style and market conditions. Retain contro
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Auto SLTPTS and Close All Button MT4
Firman Syah
Yardımcı programlar
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Auto SLTPTS + Close All Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization.   Key Features : ️   Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system   Professional Trading Tools : - Intell
RexCatch EA mt4
Firman Syah
Yardımcı programlar
RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active
Pivot SR MT4
Firman Syah
Göstergeler
Pivot SR Indicator   - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool Pivot SR   is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers:   Key Features   : - 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie) - Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels - Clean and easy-to-read visuals - Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance ️   Flexible Settings   : - Choi
Auto SLTPTS for MT5
Firman Syah
Yardımcı programlar
Revolutionize Your Trading with Auto SLTPTS Expert Advisor . Take your trading to the next level with this powerful, professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand excellence in risk management and profit optimization. Key Features : ️ Advanced Risk Management Suite : - Customizable Stop Loss protection - Smart Take Profit targeting - Dynamic Trailing Stop technology - Innovative Break Even system Professional Trading Tools : - Intelligent Break Even trig
RexCatch EA
Firman Syah
Yardımcı programlar
RexCatch EA is designed to recognize all forms of boxes or rectangles with the specified color which will later be used for order execution, both buy and sell in the form of Supply and demand. This EA is also able to read indicators installed on the chart that display box or rectangle shapes, such as the Supply Demand indicator or boxes and rectangles that are made manually by giving them the color as specified in the EA setting. Can only open 1 order and will reopen the order when the active o
Ex Calibur MT5
Firman Syah
Yardımcı programlar
️   Ex-Calibur   EA is Professional Trading Robot with Inside Bar Strategy.   Key Features:   Powerful Inside Bar Strategy - Automatic Inside Bar pattern detection for precise entry points - Colored indicator box visualization for easier analysis - Automated entry system with pending orders to capture breakouts   Advanced Risk Management - Flexible Trailing Stop system to secure profits - Automatic Break Even to protect capital - Adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit based on market vol
Pivot SR MT5
Firman Syah
Göstergeler
Pivot SR Indicator - Powerful Technical Analysis Tool Pivot SR is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the market with high precision. This indicator offers: Key Features : - 5 Pivot Point Calculation Methods (Classic, Camarilla, Demark, Fibonacci, Woodie) - Automatic calculation of support and resistance levels - Clean and easy-to-read visuals - Full customization of colors, styles, and appearance ️ Flexible Settings : - Choice of timefram
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt