APCT Chart Pattern
- Göstergeler
- Mthandeni Mnyandu
- Sürüm: 1.5
APICT Chart Patterns – Trend Line & Pattern Recognition for MT5
Enhance your technical analysis with the APICT Chart Patterns Indicator — an advanced tool for automatic pattern and trend line detection in MetaTrader 5.
Key Features
-
Automatic Pattern Detection: Identifies over 10 classic chart patterns, including pennants, wedges, channels, and double tops/bottoms.
-
Real-Time Trend Lines: Draws support and resistance lines using smart algorithms.
-
Custom Sensitivity: Adjust detection for major or minor trends.
-
Interactive Panel: Switch styles, update trends, and access tutorials easily.
-
Visual & Sound Alerts: Get notified when key patterns appear.
Recognized Patterns
Pennants • Wedges • Double Tops/Bottoms • Ascending & Descending Channels
How It Works
APICT analyzes price action and volume (when available) to detect swing points and breakout zones, offering directional bias, entry zones, and stop ideas.
Boost Your Strategy
-
Works on all timeframes (M1–MN1)
-
Combine with Fibonacci, candlesticks, or volume
-
Ideal for breakout, trend-following, and reversal setups
Easy Installation
Add the indicator to your MT5 folder and apply it to any chart. Full instructions are included.
Resources & Support
Tutorials • Built-in docs • Email & YouTube support • Regular updates
Get clearer signals and smarter charts with APICT Chart Patterns.
https://youtu.be/JwHsG-JzeKc?si=9G4yZNk6zoYhNxgC