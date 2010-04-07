APCT Chart Pattern

APICT Chart Patterns – Trend Line & Pattern Recognition for MT5

Enhance your technical analysis with the APICT Chart Patterns Indicator — an advanced tool for automatic pattern and trend line detection in MetaTrader 5.

Key Features

Automatic Pattern Detection: Identifies over 10 classic chart patterns, including pennants, wedges, channels, and double tops/bottoms.

Real-Time Trend Lines: Draws support and resistance lines using smart algorithms.

Custom Sensitivity: Adjust detection for major or minor trends.

Interactive Panel: Switch styles, update trends, and access tutorials easily.

Visual & Sound Alerts: Get notified when key patterns appear.

Recognized Patterns

Pennants • Wedges • Double Tops/Bottoms • Ascending & Descending Channels

How It Works

APICT analyzes price action and volume (when available) to detect swing points and breakout zones, offering directional bias, entry zones, and stop ideas.

Boost Your Strategy

Works on all timeframes (M1–MN1)

Combine with Fibonacci, candlesticks, or volume

Ideal for breakout, trend-following, and reversal setups

Easy Installation

Add the indicator to your MT5 folder and apply it to any chart. Full instructions are included.

Resources & Support

Tutorials • Built-in docs • Email & YouTube support • Regular updates

Get clearer signals and smarter charts with APICT Chart Patterns.

🎥 Watch the demo





https://youtu.be/JwHsG-JzeKc?si=9G4yZNk6zoYhNxgC



