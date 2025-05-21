King Trend Pro
- Göstergeler
- Nguyen Cong Hoan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Key Features:
-
✅ Instant BUY/SELL Signals with clear entry levels
-
✅ 3 Take Profit Levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) – customize your risk/reward
-
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure
-
✅ Trendline Breakout Logic – detects breakout confirmation automatically
-
✅ Real-time Signal Notifications (alerts, emails, push notifications)
-
✅ Works on all timeframes (M5 to D1 recommended)
-
✅ Compatible with all Forex pairs, gold, indices, and crypto
How it works:
-
Wait for a BUY or SELL signal based on trendline breakout.
-
Enter at the suggested price level.
-
Place your Stop Loss and Take Profit targets as shown on the chart.
-
Let the market do the rest – the system is designed to trail toward your TP3 target.
Example Trade:
-
BUY Entry: 1.08670
-
TP1: 1.08808
-
TP2: 1.08877
-
TP3: 1.08946
-
SL: 1.08601
-
Result: TP3 HIT = 276.0 pips profit ✅
Why Choose King Trend Pro?
Because it’s built by traders – for traders. With a clean interface, clear targets, and advanced logic under the hood, this tool helps you ride the trend with confidence and clarity.
Support:
Lifetime updates included. Full user guide provided. Contact us for support after purchase.