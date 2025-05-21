King Trend Pro

Key Features:

  • Instant BUY/SELL Signals with clear entry levels

  • 3 Take Profit Levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) – customize your risk/reward

  • Dynamic Stop Loss based on market structure

  • Trendline Breakout Logic – detects breakout confirmation automatically

  • Real-time Signal Notifications (alerts, emails, push notifications)

  • Works on all timeframes (M5 to D1 recommended)

  • Compatible with all Forex pairs, gold, indices, and crypto

How it works:

  1. Wait for a BUY or SELL signal based on trendline breakout.

  2. Enter at the suggested price level.

  3. Place your Stop Loss and Take Profit targets as shown on the chart.

  4. Let the market do the rest – the system is designed to trail toward your TP3 target.

Example Trade:

  • BUY Entry: 1.08670

  • TP1: 1.08808

  • TP2: 1.08877

  • TP3: 1.08946

  • SL: 1.08601

  • Result: TP3 HIT = 276.0 pips profit ✅

Why Choose King Trend Pro?

Because it’s built by traders – for traders. With a clean interface, clear targets, and advanced logic under the hood, this tool helps you ride the trend with confidence and clarity.

Support:
Lifetime updates included. Full user guide provided. Contact us for support after purchase.


