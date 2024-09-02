DashBoard Multi TimeFrame

This indicator (dashboard) provides trend for multi currency on multi timeframe Charts.

It gives entries and Stoploss on the chart itself

if the currency pair is uptrend then the cell color is displayed as Green and if its downtrend the cell displays the color as Red.If the cell colour displayed on particular currency is green it represents strong uptrend and vice versa if the cell colour is Red.If the cell has just an arrow it means the currency is ready for the trend.If the cell has neither colour or nor arrow it represents there is no trend on that time frame .

Alerts are generated whenever the trend changes on that particular timeframe.

can customize the time frames as desired

Will provide the best settings and send you the document on how to use this dashboard once the product has been rented or purchased.

This product supports all time frames and can accommodate upto 100 symbols.

Works on any currency or stock or commodity...