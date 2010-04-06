NewsHedgeTrader

When you expect an strong price movement you can click on the button which reads 'Ready' and open buy and sell with same stoploss distance; then the trade that survives the price movement you can close manually once the earnings are large enough.


Press the button and wait to open, do not press it more than once before it opens; taking that into account more than one pair of trades can be opened by clicking the button again after it has changed from 'Wait' To 'Ready'.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HedgeNewsTrader
Jose Baus Codina
Yardımcı programlar
To manually open buy and sell at the same moment, with a certain StopLoss Distance, and earn from news movements. You have a button, that says 'Ready' or 'Wait'; to open the pair of hedging trades click once on the button at 'Ready' and wait for it to open; then wait for the market movement due to the news or any other reason to close one of the trades, once the earnings are large enough: manually close the trade that is left.
