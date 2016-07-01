Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Open BUY v2 - MetaTrader 4 için komut dosyası
- Görüntülemeler:
- 17715
- Derecelendirme:
-
- Yayınlandı:
Bu kode dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git
Set the Interest (from 0 to 100) - percentage of free margin allocated for opening a position. This determines the minimum lot allowed for trading, and the position is opened using a multiple of that value. When Interest=0, the position will be opened with the minimum lot. ATTENTION! Currently the script correctly calculates the values only for the «correct» currency pairs of ***USD and USD*** (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,...). For other pairs the calculation is performed «strictly by eye», however, just like in virtually all other scripts, indicators, experts…
MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8532
