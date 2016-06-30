Kod TabanıBölümler
KeelOver - MetaTrader 4 için komut dosyası

Scriptor | Turkish English Русский
Author: Bookkeeper

The script closes all open positions and opens new one with the difference of Buy and Sell lots.

Attention: If the sum of the Buy and Sell lots are equal, all positions will simply be closed.




MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7857

