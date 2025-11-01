XML belgelerini ayrıştırmak için kütüphane. Üçüncü taraf kütüphaneleri kullanmadan MQL5'te uygulama.



Kütüphaneyi projelerinize bağlamak için bir önişlemci komutu eklemeniz yeterlidir

#include <Xml\XmlBase.mqh>

Kullanım örneği:

#include <Xml\XmlBase.mqh> CXmlDocument doc; void OnStart () { string file = "File.xml" ; string err; if (doc.CreateFromFile(file,err)) { CXmlElement * xmlItem = doc.FDocumentElement.GetChild( 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<xmlItem.GetChildCount(); i++) if (xmlItem.GetChild(i).GetName() == "LAYER" ) { CXmlElement* layer = xmlItem.GetChild(i); for ( int j= 0 ; j<layer.GetChildCount(); ++j) { if (layer.GetChild(j).GetName() == "NEURON" ) { } } } } }

Notlar:

Bu kütüphane, sınıf kurucularının parametre kabul edemediği o uzak zamanlarda oluşturulmuştur;

Sadece Xml standardının temel işlevselliği uygulanmıştır;

Yorumlar, düzeltmeler, eklemeler, genişletmeler memnuniyetle karşılanır.

Ana bileşenler:

CXmlDocument sınıfı - belgelerin bir dosyadan/dizeden yüklenmesini ve değişikliklerin dosyaya kaydedilmesini sağlar.