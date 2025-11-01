Fan sayfamıza katılın
XML ayrıştırıcı - MetaTrader 5 için kütüphane
XML belgelerini ayrıştırmak için kütüphane. Üçüncü taraf kütüphaneleri kullanmadan MQL5'te uygulama.
Kütüphaneyi projelerinize bağlamak için bir önişlemci komutu eklemeniz yeterlidir
#include <Xml\XmlBase.mqh>
Kullanım örneği:
#include <Xml\XmlBase.mqh> CXmlDocument doc; void OnStart() { string file = "File.xml"; string err; if (doc.CreateFromFile(file,err)) { CXmlElement * xmlItem = doc.FDocumentElement.GetChild(0); for (int i=0; i<xmlItem.GetChildCount(); i++) if (xmlItem.GetChild(i).GetName() == "LAYER") { CXmlElement* layer = xmlItem.GetChild(i); for (int j=0; j<layer.GetChildCount(); ++j) { if (layer.GetChild(j).GetName() == "NEURON") { /* .... */ } } } } }
Notlar:
- Bu kütüphane, sınıf kurucularının parametre kabul edemediği o uzak zamanlarda oluşturulmuştur;
- Sadece Xml standardının temel işlevselliği uygulanmıştır;
- Yorumlar, düzeltmeler, eklemeler, genişletmeler memnuniyetle karşılanır.
Ana bileşenler:
CXmlDocument sınıfı - belgelerin bir dosyadan/dizeden yüklenmesini ve değişikliklerin dosyaya kaydedilmesini sağlar.
CreateX fonksiyonları belgeleri ayrıştırır ve FDocumentElement aracılığıyla erişilen hiyerarşik bir DOM modeli oluşturur
class CXmlDocument { private: void DoElementTrimText(CXmlElement &aXmlItem) ; public: CXmlElement FDocumentElement; void CXmlDocument (); void ~CXmlDocument (); void Clear(); void CopyTo (CXmlDocument &xmlDoc); bool CreateFromText (const string& xml, string& err); bool CreateFromFile (const string filename, string& err); bool SaveToFile (const string filename); string GetXml(); };
CXmlElement sınıfı, herhangi bir Xml belgesinin ana arayüzüdür. Elemanlara, niteliklerine ve içeriklerine erişim sağlar
class CXmlElement { private: string FName; CXmlAttribute* FAttributes[]; CXmlElement *FElements[]; string FText; CXmlElement* FParent; public: //--- kurucu yöntemler void CXmlElement (); void ~CXmlElement (); void Init (const string aName, const CXmlElement* aParent=NULL, const string aText=""); void CopyTo (CXmlElement &aDst); virtual void Clear (); //--- ana hizmet yöntemleri string GetName () const; void SetName (const string aName); string GetText () const; void SetText (const string aText); CXmlElement* GetParent () const; void SetParent (CXmlElement* aParent); //--- öznitelik hizmeti yöntemleri int GetAttributeCount () const; int GetAttributeIndex (CXmlAttribute* aAttr) const; CXmlAttribute* GetAttribute (const string aName) const; CXmlAttribute* GetAttribute (int aPos) const; string GetAttributeValue (const string aName) const; CXmlAttribute* AttributeInsertAt (CXmlAttribute* aAttr, int aPos); CXmlAttribute* AttributeAdd (CXmlAttribute* aAttr); CXmlAttribute* AttributeInsertAfter (CXmlAttribute* aAfter, CXmlAttribute* aAttr); CXmlAttribute* AttributeInsertBefore (CXmlAttribute* aBefore, CXmlAttribute* aAttr); CXmlAttribute* AttributeRemove (CXmlAttribute* aAttr); CXmlAttribute* AttributeRemove (int aPos); void AttributeDelete (CXmlAttribute* aAttr); void AttributeDelete (int aPos); void AttributeDeleteAll (); //--- çocuk servis yöntemleri int GetChildCount() const; int GetChildIndex (CXmlElement* aElement) const; CXmlElement* GetChild (const string aName) const; CXmlElement* GetChild (int aPos) const; string GetChildText (const string aName) const; CXmlElement* ChildInsertAt (CXmlElement* aElement, int aPos); CXmlElement* ChildAdd (CXmlElement* aElement); CXmlElement* ChildInsertAfter (CXmlElement* aAfter, CXmlElement* aElement); CXmlElement* ChildInsertBefore (CXmlElement* aBefore, CXmlElement* aElement); CXmlElement* ChildRemove (CXmlElement* aElement); CXmlElement* ChildRemove (int aPos); void ChildDelete (CXmlElement* aElement); void ChildDelete (int aPos); void ChildDeleteAll (); string GetXml(int aLevel); };
CXmlAttribute sınıfı - özniteliklerle çalışmak için basit bir sınıf
class CXmlAttribute { private: string FName; string FValue; public: //--- kurucu yöntemler void CXmlAttribute (); void ~CXmlAttribute (); void Init (const string aName, const string aValue); virtual void Clear (); virtual CXmlAttribute* Clone (); //--- hizmet yöntemleri string GetName () const; void SetName (const string aName); string GetValue () const; void SetValue (const string aValue); };
