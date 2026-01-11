We’ve all been there (I think). You’re coding a complex indicator with 70+ buffers and 30+ plots. You decide to move a "Filling" background behind a "Candle" plot, and suddenly you have to manually re-number 50 lines of SetIndexBuffer calls.

It’s monotonous, error-prone, and a massive headache trying to calculate if "Plot 5" starts at "Buffer 12" or "Buffer 16" because of color buffers.

I wrote a wrapper class ("CPlotManager") to automate this hierarchy.