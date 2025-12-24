Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
iVIDyA indicator for mt4 - MetaTrader 4 için gösterge
James Kirika Wanjiru
648
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| VIDYA.mq4 | //| Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property description "Variable Index Dynamic Average" #property strict //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "VIDYA" //--- input parameters input int InpPeriodCMO=9; // Period CMO input int InpPeriodEMA=12; // Period EMA input int InpShift=0; // Indicator's shift //--- indicator buffer double VIDYA_Buffer[]; double ExtF; // smooth factor //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,VIDYA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1); //--- sets indicator shift PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift); //--- name for indicator label string short_name=StringFormat("VIDYA(%d,%d)",InpPeriodCMO,InpPeriodEMA); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,short_name); //--- calculate smooth factor ExtF=2.0/(1.0+InpPeriodEMA); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Variable Index Dynamic Average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1) return(0); //--- int i,start_; if(prev_calculated<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1) { start_=rates_total - (InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO+1); for(i=rates_total-1; i>=start_; i--) VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]; } else start_=rates_total - prev_calculated+1; //--- main cycle for(i=start_; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--) { double mul_CMO=MathAbs(CalculateCMO(i,InpPeriodCMO,close)); //--- calculate VIDYA VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]*ExtF*mul_CMO+VIDYA_Buffer[i+1]*(1-ExtF*mul_CMO); } //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chande Momentum Oscillator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateCMO(int pos,const int period,const double &price[]) { double res=0.0; double sum_up=0.0,sum_down=0.0; //--- if(pos<ArraySize(price)) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) { double diff=price[pos+i]-price[pos+i+1]; //20-0 - 19, 0 - 1 if(diff>0.0) sum_up+=diff; else sum_down+=(-diff); } if(sum_up+sum_down!=0.0) res=(sum_up-sum_down)/(sum_up+sum_down); } //--- return(res); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
RSD Histogram
Relative Strength Deviation HistogramMACD-v
MACD-v is a volatility-normalised variation of the classic MACD. It provides momentum, crossover and expansion/contraction signals with enhanced stability across multiple market conditions.
StrategyTester in pips
Tester statistics in pips with an early filter. This is how it should be done.MACD Sample
Classical MACD Sample.