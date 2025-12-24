#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property description "Variable Index Dynamic Average" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "VIDYA" input int InpPeriodCMO= 9 ; input int InpPeriodEMA= 12 ; input int InpShift= 0 ; double VIDYA_Buffer[]; double ExtF; void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,VIDYA_Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO- 1 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,InpShift); string short_name= StringFormat ( "VIDYA(%d,%d)" ,InpPeriodCMO,InpPeriodEMA); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,short_name); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,short_name); ExtF= 2.0 /( 1.0 +InpPeriodEMA); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO- 1 ) return ( 0 ); int i,start_; if (prev_calculated<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO- 1 ) { start_=rates_total - (InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO+ 1 ); for (i=rates_total- 1 ; i>=start_; i--) VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]; } else start_=rates_total - prev_calculated+ 1 ; for (i=start_; i>= 0 && ! IsStopped (); i--) { double mul_CMO= MathAbs (CalculateCMO(i,InpPeriodCMO,close)); VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]*ExtF*mul_CMO+VIDYA_Buffer[i+ 1 ]*( 1 -ExtF*mul_CMO); } return (rates_total); } double CalculateCMO( int pos, const int period, const double &price[]) { double res= 0.0 ; double sum_up= 0.0 ,sum_down= 0.0 ; if (pos< ArraySize (price)) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<period; i++) { double diff=price[pos+i]-price[pos+i+ 1 ]; if (diff> 0.0 ) sum_up+=diff; else sum_down+=(-diff); } if (sum_up+sum_down!= 0.0 ) res=(sum_up-sum_down)/(sum_up+sum_down); } return (res); }