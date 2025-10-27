A simple and effective signal indicator for MetaTrader 5.





This indicator combines two classic tools, the RSI and a Moving Average (MA), to identify trend-following signals. It is designed to be a clean, non-repainting visual tool, perfect for manual traders or as a signal source for an

Expert Advisor (EA).













STRATEGY LOGIC





The indicator plots an arrow only when both conditions are met:





Buy Signal (Blue Arrow):

1. The closing price is ABOVE the Moving Average (confirming the uptrend).

2. The RSI value is ABOVE level 50 (confirming bullish momentum).





Sell Signal (Red Arrow):

1. The closing price is BELOW the Moving Average (confirming the downtrend).

2. The RSI value is BELOW level 50 (confirming bearish momentum).





FEATURES





- Clean, commented code.

- All parameters (RSI Period, MA Period) are fully adjustable in the inputs.

- Uses standard MT5 buffers for signals (ideal for use with iCustom() in an EA).