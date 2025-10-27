코드베이스섹션
RSI MA Signal Indicator - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Kemran Feitulov
481
(2)
A simple and effective signal indicator for MetaTrader 5.

This indicator combines two classic tools, the RSI and a Moving Average (MA), to identify trend-following signals. It is designed to be a clean, non-repainting visual tool, perfect for manual traders or as a signal source for an 
Expert Advisor (EA).



STRATEGY LOGIC

The indicator plots an arrow only when both conditions are met:

Buy Signal (Blue Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is ABOVE the Moving Average (confirming the uptrend).
    2.  The RSI value is ABOVE level 50 (confirming bullish momentum).

Sell Signal (Red Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is BELOW the Moving Average (confirming the downtrend).
    2.  The RSI value is BELOW level 50 (confirming bearish momentum).

FEATURES

- Clean, commented code.
- All parameters (RSI Period, MA Period) are fully adjustable in the inputs.
- Uses standard MT5 buffers for signals (ideal for use with iCustom() in an EA).
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System v1.2 GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System v1.2

GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management.

Wave Weis Bar Force Wave Weis Bar Force

WaveWeisBarForce is a custom indicator based on Weis Waves logic. It accumulates volume into directional waves (bullish or bearish) and displays them as histograms with intensity levels. Bullish waves: 4 levels of green, from light to Lime. Bearish waves: 4 levels of red, from light to Red. WaveMax (white): shows the bar with the highest volume inside each wave. WaveClimax (yellow): highlights record accumulated volume across waves. This indicator helps traders visualise market pressure by volume accumulation and wave intensity, improving intraday and swing analysis.

Accelerator Oscillator (AC) Accelerator Oscillator (AC)

The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.