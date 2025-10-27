CodeBaseSections
A simple and effective signal indicator for MetaTrader 5.

This indicator combines two classic tools, the RSI and a Moving Average (MA), to identify trend-following signals. It is designed to be a clean, non-repainting visual tool, perfect for manual traders or as a signal source for an 
Expert Advisor (EA).



STRATEGY LOGIC

The indicator plots an arrow only when both conditions are met:

Buy Signal (Blue Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is ABOVE the Moving Average (confirming the uptrend).
    2.  The RSI value is ABOVE level 50 (confirming bullish momentum).

Sell Signal (Red Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is BELOW the Moving Average (confirming the downtrend).
    2.  The RSI value is BELOW level 50 (confirming bearish momentum).

FEATURES

- Clean, commented code.
- All parameters (RSI Period, MA Period) are fully adjustable in the inputs.
- Uses standard MT5 buffers for signals (ideal for use with iCustom() in an EA).
Wave Weis Bar Force Wave Weis Bar Force

WaveWeisBarForce is a custom indicator based on Weis Waves logic. It accumulates volume into directional waves (bullish or bearish) and displays them as histograms with intensity levels. Bullish waves: 4 levels of green, from light to Lime. Bearish waves: 4 levels of red, from light to Red. WaveMax (white): shows the bar with the highest volume inside each wave. WaveClimax (yellow): highlights record accumulated volume across waves. This indicator helps traders visualise market pressure by volume accumulation and wave intensity, improving intraday and swing analysis.

ATR without iATR() with smoothing Wilder by William210.mq5 ATR without iATR() with smoothing Wilder by William210.mq5

The goal is to show a code that shows the calculation of the ATR with Wilder smoothing

Price / Volume indicator Price / Volume indicator

One of the simpler chips for machine learning

CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta)

Lightweight CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 — M1-based, shows buy/sell pressure as candles with optional resets.