RSI MA Signal Indicator - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Kemran Feitulov
607
(2)
A simple and effective signal indicator for MetaTrader 5.

This indicator combines two classic tools, the RSI and a Moving Average (MA), to identify trend-following signals. It is designed to be a clean, non-repainting visual tool, perfect for manual traders or as a signal source for an 
Expert Advisor (EA).



STRATEGY LOGIC

The indicator plots an arrow only when both conditions are met:

Buy Signal (Blue Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is ABOVE the Moving Average (confirming the uptrend).
    2.  The RSI value is ABOVE level 50 (confirming bullish momentum).

Sell Signal (Red Arrow):
    1.  The closing price is BELOW the Moving Average (confirming the downtrend).
    2.  The RSI value is BELOW level 50 (confirming bearish momentum).

FEATURES

- Clean, commented code.
- All parameters (RSI Period, MA Period) are fully adjustable in the inputs.
- Uses standard MT5 buffers for signals (ideal for use with iCustom() in an EA).
