Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
RSI MA Signal Indicator - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
- Visualizzazioni:
- 607
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management.Wave Weis Bar Force
WaveWeisBarForce is a custom indicator based on Weis Waves logic. It accumulates volume into directional waves (bullish or bearish) and displays them as histograms with intensity levels. Bullish waves: 4 levels of green, from light to Lime. Bearish waves: 4 levels of red, from light to Red. WaveMax (white): shows the bar with the highest volume inside each wave. WaveClimax (yellow): highlights record accumulated volume across waves. This indicator helps traders visualise market pressure by volume accumulation and wave intensity, improving intraday and swing analysis.
The Acceleration/Deceleration Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force.MACD Signals
Indicator edition for new platform.