1. Definition:

The MACD Histogram (MACD-H) is the bar chart component of the MACD indicator, representing the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line. Formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line .

2. Core Meaning:

It measures the momentum of a trend, indicating whether the trend is accelerating or decelerating.

Bars lengthening & above the zero line: Buying momentum is strengthening.

Bars lengthening & below the zero line: Selling momentum is strengthening.

Bars shortening: Momentum is weakening, warning of a potential trend reversal or consolidation.

Bars crossing the zero line: Signals the crossover point between the MACD line and the Signal line.





Note: The MACD Histogram is a powerful signal filter, but it should be combined with other indicators and trend analysis for optimal results.



