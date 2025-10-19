CodeBaseSezioni
MACD Histogram MC - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Le Trung Hieu
832
(1)
1. Definition:
The MACD Histogram (MACD-H) is the bar chart component of the MACD indicator, representing the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line. Formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line .

2. Core Meaning: 
It measures the momentum of a trend, indicating whether the trend is accelerating or decelerating.

  • Bars lengthening & above the zero line: Buying momentum is strengthening.

  • Bars lengthening & below the zero line: Selling momentum is strengthening.

  • Bars shortening: Momentum is weakening, warning of a potential trend reversal or consolidation.

  • Bars crossing the zero line: Signals the crossover point between the MACD line and the Signal line.


Note: The MACD Histogram is a powerful signal filter, but it should be combined with other indicators and trend analysis for optimal results.



