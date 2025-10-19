CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MACD Histogram MC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5857
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

1. Definition:
The MACD Histogram (MACD-H) is the bar chart component of the MACD indicator, representing the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line. Formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line .

2. Core Meaning: 
It measures the momentum of a trend, indicating whether the trend is accelerating or decelerating.

  • Bars lengthening & above the zero line: Buying momentum is strengthening.

  • Bars lengthening & below the zero line: Selling momentum is strengthening.

  • Bars shortening: Momentum is weakening, warning of a potential trend reversal or consolidation.

  • Bars crossing the zero line: Signals the crossover point between the MACD line and the Signal line.


Note: The MACD Histogram is a powerful signal filter, but it should be combined with other indicators and trend analysis for optimal results.



ZZVolatility ZZVolatility

Another ZigZag. ZigZag

Indicator loader for strategy testing Indicator loader for strategy testing

A system to test up to four indicators concurrently in the strategy tester

StopLoss trailing classes library for MQL5 StopLoss trailing classes library for MQL5

A set of classes for automatic moving of StopLoss of open positions by fixed indentation or by values of Parabolic SAR and moving averages indicators, or by specified position stop level.

ConvertServerTime ConvertServerTime

Function to convert server time from one broker's time zone to another.