Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi

Project IO

Saeed Hatam Mahmoudi
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 2%
WMMarkets-Real1
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
11
Прибыльных трейдов:
7 (63.63%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Лучший трейд:
15.20 USD
Худший трейд:
-10.75 USD
Общая прибыль:
61.43 USD (3 950 pips)
Общий убыток:
-28.26 USD (2 823 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (18.75 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
18.75 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.37
Торговая активность:
42.78%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.20%
Последний трейд:
14 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
12
Ср. время удержания:
29 минут
Фактор восстановления:
3.09
Длинных трейдов:
7 (63.64%)
Коротких трейдов:
4 (36.36%)
Профит фактор:
2.17
Мат. ожидание:
3.02 USD
Средняя прибыль:
8.78 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.07 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-10.75 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.75 USD (1)
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
10.75 USD (0.70%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.70% (10.75 USD)
По эквити:
0.72% (10.80 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD@ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD@ 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD@ 1.1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.20 USD
Худший трейд: -11 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +18.75 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -10.75 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "WMMarkets-Real1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading MT5 Smart Signal — Copy Trading

Hands-off growth with disciplined risk. Built for subscribers who prefer automatic mirroring of trades through copy trading.

Why follow this signal

  • Copy-trading friendly: Subscribe and mirror trades automatically.
  • Disciplined risk process: Designed to keep drawdowns contained while aiming for consistent growth.
  • Stress-tested: Evaluated across multiple years and conditions to validate robustness.
  • Hands-off experience: No manual configuration required for subscribers.

Recommended conditions

  • Minimum balance: 500 USD (recommended)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging (recommended)

How to start

  1. Subscribe to the signal on the MQL5 website.
  2. Connect your MT5 account to enable automatic copying.
  3. Monitor performance in your terminal or MQL5 profile.

Performance & expectations

The strategy targets strong compounding with controlled risk. Historical checks indicate the potential for high annual growth in favorable conditions; however, returns are not guaranteed and can vary based on broker execution and market conditions.

Risk notice

Trading FX/CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.07 07:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 03:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 02:41
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.07 01:38
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 01:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 01:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
